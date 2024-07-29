Guo still in the Philippines; seen in Bulacan — NBI

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was last spotted in Bulacan, but managed to elude authorities, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Monday.

During the Senate hearing on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), the Bureau of Immigration confirmed that Guo was still in the Philippines, based on their monitoring. However, the suspended mayor was still absent from the hearing, despite the Senate’s arrest warrant.

"We were informed by our assets prior to the issuance of the warrant of arrest, there are some sightings in Bulacan,” NBI Assistant Director Angelito Magno said.

“However, when the team went to the possible locations of the sightings, as of now, nalaman po natin na wala naman pong nahuli or nakita po (we found out that no one was caught or discovered),” he added.

Magno, however, said that these sightings were reported before the Senate’s arrest warrant.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada questioned why it was taking authorities so long to search for Guo, who had become a high-profile person since the POGO controversy erupted in March.

“If you can’t arrest her within a month baka maapektuhan ang budget niyo,” Estrada threatened law enforcement agencies.

(If you can’t arrest her within a month your budget may be affected.)

Magno said that the NBI will do its best.

Meanwhile, Guo’s accountant Nancy Gamo, who has been detained in the Senate for over two weeks, was also able to air their side of the story.

According to Gamo, Guo and her family were clients. Gamo admitted that she registered the corporations owned by the Guos, including the POGOs. Gamo added that Guo was not a special client, and that she charged her usual rates.

Sen. Robin Padilla moved to release Gamo.

Sen. Risa Hontoveros, the Chair of Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, leading the hearing into POGOs, agreed with Gamo’s release. Hontiveros found that Gamo was compliant with all the Senate’s queries, but noted that she should have been more curious about Guo’s dealings.