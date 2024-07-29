^

Headlines

Guo still in the Philippines; seen in Bulacan — NBI

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 7:05pm
Guo still in the Philippines; seen in Bulacan â�� NBI
This photo shows a picture of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.
Facebook / Sen. Risa Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was last spotted in Bulacan, but managed to elude authorities, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Monday. 

During the Senate hearing on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), the Bureau of Immigration confirmed that Guo was still in the Philippines, based on their monitoring. However, the suspended mayor was still absent from the hearing, despite the Senate’s arrest warrant.  

"We were informed by our assets prior to the issuance of the warrant of arrest, there are some sightings in Bulacan,” NBI Assistant Director Angelito Magno said. 

“However, when the team went to the possible locations of the sightings, as of now, nalaman po natin na wala naman pong nahuli or nakita po (we found out that no one was caught or discovered),” he added. 

Magno, however, said that these sightings were reported before the Senate’s arrest warrant. 

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada questioned why it was taking authorities so long to search for Guo, who had become a high-profile person since the POGO controversy erupted in March.  

“If you can’t arrest her within a month baka maapektuhan ang budget niyo,” Estrada threatened law enforcement agencies. 

(If you can’t arrest her within a month your budget may be affected.)   

Magno said that the NBI will do its best. 

Meanwhile, Guo’s accountant Nancy Gamo, who has been detained in the Senate for over two weeks, was also able to air their side of the story. 

According to Gamo, Guo and her family were clients. Gamo admitted that she registered the corporations owned by the Guos, including the POGOs. Gamo added that Guo was not a special client, and that she charged her usual rates.  

Sen. Robin Padilla moved to release Gamo. 

Sen. Risa Hontoveros, the Chair of Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, leading the hearing into POGOs, agreed with Gamo’s release. Hontiveros found that Gamo was compliant with all the Senate’s queries, but noted that she should have been more curious about Guo’s dealings. 

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

POGOS

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte rebukes PNP chief over 'lies', 'political harassment' after cop removal

Sara Duterte rebukes PNP chief over 'lies', 'political harassment' after cop removal

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday released a scathing open letter accusing Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality leads the resumption of joint hearings on...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains over parts of Luzon

PAGASA: Habagat to bring rains over parts of Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will dump rains over portions of western Luzon on Monday, the state...
Headlines
fbtw
Bataan oil spill may have reached Cavite already &mdash; fisherfolk group
play

Bataan oil spill may have reached Cavite already — fisherfolk group

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Oil was found on the shores of Tanza in Cavite, which a fisherfolk group believes came from the sunken oil tanker MT...
Headlines
fbtw

US to provide Philippines $500 million in military aid

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will announce $500 million in foreign military financing for the Philippines to help its oldest treaty ally in Asia bolster its defenses, the US Department of Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
OSG assails Guo&rsquo;s right to hold office

OSG assails Guo’s right to hold office

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Office of Solicitor General is challenging suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s right to hold office, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain or shine, schools start classes today

Rain or shine, schools start classes today

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The opening of classes will proceed in most schools across the country today even as some areas affected by the recent typhoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
China &lsquo;mischaracterized&rsquo; resupply mission &ndash; DFA

China ‘mischaracterized’ resupply mission – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s mischaracterizing the successful Philippine resupply mission to Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with