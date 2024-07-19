House of Representatives' website down during global IT outage

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:07 p.m.) — The website of the House of Representatives went offline on Friday as a major cyber outage affected computer-reliant services around the world.

House of Representatives' Media Affairs and Public Relations Service Director Jake Santiago told Philstar.com that he has alerted the information technology department.

The homepage of the site was replaced by an error page generated by cloud-based cybersecurity company Cloudflare, a system which protects websites from attacks.

Philstar.com screenshot Screenshot of congress.gov.ph homepage at the onset of the global IT outage on Friday, July 19, 2024 as of 6:07 p.m.

It is unclear as of press time whether the lower house website's downtime is directly linked to the global outage.

The outage has also grounded flights and affected television broadcasts and telecommunications.

Initial reports indicate that the havoc on global IT systems stems from an update pushed out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.