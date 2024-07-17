Philippines to host World Travel Awards in September

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco delivers her keynote speech at the opening ceremony of MICECON 2024 in Clark, Pampanga.

CLARK, Philippines – The Philippines is set to host the World Travel Awards (WTA) Ceremony for the first time this year.

“We’re also very excited to announce that the Philippines will be hosting the World Travel Awards,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said at the press conference for the MICECON 2024 or the Philippine meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) conference held in Clark, Pampanga on July 11.

The WTA, established in 1993, has been dubbed the “Oscars” of the travel industry. It is a London-based awarding body that recognizes excellence in the travel and tourism industry in three tiers: country, regional, and world awards across different categories.

This year, WTA organizers said the red-carpet reception welcoming travel and tourism figureheads will take place at City of Dreams Luxury Resort in Entertainment City, Parañaque Manila on September 3.

WTA founder Graham Cooke said he is honored that the WTA will be heading to the Philippines for the first time, saying it reflects the “significant strides the nation’s tourism sector is making.”

“Manila is one of Asia’s most exciting emerging destinations, and I look forward to welcoming travel industry leaders from across Asia and Oceania to experience its many charms,” Cooke said.

Frasco, meanwhile, said the inaugural hosting of WTA “yet again evinces the confidence the global community of nations as far as the attractiveness as a tourism destination as well as a destination for MICE events.”

She cited the success of the country’s hosting of the United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific in Cebu last month which drew some 600 international delegates.

Meanwhile, WTA gala ceremonies are considered best networking opportunities in the travel industry. It gathers government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For the Asian category, the Philippines is vying for seven awards.

It is nominated as the following:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination

Asia’s Leading Dive Destination

Asia’s Leading Island Destination

Intramuros - Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction

Boracay - Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination

Cebu - Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) - Asia’s Leading Tourist Board

Frasco earlier welcomed these nominations and expressed gratitude to the WTA for giving the Philippines a platform to showcase its diverse tourism offerings in Asia and globally.

"While winning these accolades adds prestige to our endeavors, they also translate into livelihood opportunities for millions of Filipinos whose well-being depends on tourism. We aim to maintain and surpass the strides we've made since taking office, ensuring sustained growth in the country's tourism sector," the tourism chief said in January.

The WTA said other regional ceremonies on the WTA Grand Tour 2024 will take place in Berlin, Germany; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, and Diani Beach, Kenya. The winners of these regional ceremonies will progress to the Grand Final in Madeira, Portugal by the yearend when the winners of the prestigious World categories will be announced.