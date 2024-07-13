Calls renewed to declare July 12 ‘West Philippine Sea Victory Day’

Members of the Atin Ito Coalition and Akbayan stage a rally at the Boy Scouts Circle in Quezon City to commemorate the eighth anniver sary of the arbitral ruling that upheld the Philip-pines’ maritime rights and invalidated China’s nine-dash line claim in the South China Sea. Atin Ito is calling for the declaration of July 12 as ‘West Philippine Sea Day.’

MANILA, Philippines — The landmark ruling in 2016 by an international court that upheld the Philippines’ maritime entitlements and invalidated China’s massive claims in the South China Sea should be commemorated every year as “West Philippine Sea Victory Day,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said yesterday.

Hontiveros was renewing her call, which she first made last year through her Senate Resolution 674.

The country marked the eighth anniversary of the ruling yesterday. It was issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, based on the case filed filed by the Aquino administration in 2013 contesting China’s nine-dash-line claim.

In her resolution, Hontiveros said “it is essential that the spirit of the country’s landmark legal victory in The Hague be kept alive in the hearts of our people through a special day of remembrance.”

A victory day would show that the country is united in its fight against China’s maritime aggression, Hontiveros said.

“We should celebrate WPS Victory Day every year, not just to remember our 2016 win, but also as a way to assert our just and rightful ownership of the WPS. This is also an opportune time to show our biggest aggressor, China, that the Philippines will stand as one in the fight for our sovereignty,” Hontiveros said.

The senator said the arbitral grant “showed the world that a small country like the Philippines can legally, peacefully and diplomatically stand up to a big, autocratic country like China.”

“Beijing’s continued threats and intimidation despite the Ruling are also a sober reminder to the world that all those who believe in the international, rules-based order must actively come together to safeguard peace and security across the globe,” she added.

The Philippines should show the world that it can challenge China’s aggression at sea with “politics and diplomacy,” not with “water cannons or military grade lasers.”

“Celebrating WPS Victory Day is another way to exhibit the Filipino people’s ability to fight and push back with pride and dignity, not with harassment and disrespect,” Hontiveros said.

Senators Grace Poe and Loren Legarda also issued statements commemorating the 2016 arbitral win.

“The commemoration of our historic victory before the arbitral tribunal becomes even more consequential amid China’s belligerent ambitions in the WPS. The award affirms to the community of nations that rule of law prevails, and that peace and stability can only be attained when founded on rules-based order on the oceans,” Poe said.

“It has been eight years since our victory to strike down China’s nine-dash line claim to almost the entire South China Sea. Let us celebrate this win,” Legarda said.

Palawan ordinance

In Palawan, the provincial government has passed an ordinance declaring July 12 as the West Philippine Sea Victory day in the province.

Ordinance No. 3498 was officially signed by Gov. Dennis Socrates yesterday.

Atin Ito, a coalition dedicated to advancing the cause of fisherfolk and frontliners in the WPS through education and advocacy, also pushed for marking July 12 as West Philippine Sea Victory Day. Some 200 members of the group held a rally at the Boy Scouts Circle in Quezon City to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the ruling. “By declaring July 12 of every year as West Philippine Sea Day, we strengthen the collective memory of our fellow Filipinos and remind one another that the stakes are very real,” Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David said in a statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) cited the expanding support for the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“Over the years, the Philippines has continued to demonstrate this commitment to peace even in the face of the unlawful actions which have caused serious incidents in the South China Sea, without ever diminishing our resolve to protect and promote our people’s interest and the full and responsible enjoyment of our legally settled maritime entitlements and its accompanying rights and jurisdictions,” it said.

“This determination has only been strengthened by the broadening affirmation of the legal value of the Award as a positive and legitimate source of international law,” the DFA noted.

At a conference on the anniversary of the arbitral award, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año reassured the Filipino people and the international community yesterday of the country’s firm resolve to protect and preserve its rights and interests in the West Philippine Sea.

“The country will actively exercise its rights and will increasingly make use of its maritime entitlements despite protests and intimidation,” he said in a speech.

“Moreover, we will rise above the fear instigated by military and economic might, real or imagined. With the firm belief that peaceful channels such as dialogue and diplomacy are keys to peacefully resolving disputes, we will continually engage, build partnerships and seek wider international support to defend and protect what is rightfully ours,” he said.

“The guidance of the President is clear: the Philippines is committed to the cause of peace. We are committed to address and manage difficult issues through dialogue and through diplomacy,” he added.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., in a statement, said resources in the West Philippine Sea are for Filipinos alone.

“This award should be in the hearts of every member of our armed forces, especially those in LS57, BRP Sierra Madre,” he said.

For Bishop Broderick Pabillio of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay in Palawan, the arbitral ruling was a “gift from God that we need to enforce.” — Michael Punongbayan, Romina Cabrera, Emmanuel Tupas, Ghio Ong