^

Headlines

Rains to prevail across Philippines, PAGASA says

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 11:46am
Rains to prevail across Philippines, PAGASA says
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country is expected to experience rain showers on Thursday due to the influence of two prevailing weather systems, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA reported that the Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte and Davao Occidental should brace for cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, also due to the same weather system.

Residents in these areas are cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

vuukle comment

PAGASA

RAIN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy may already be in China, his lawyer said yesterday, even as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO &ndash; PAGCOR chief

Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO – PAGCOR chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque was the ex-Cabinet official who tried to facilitate the grant of a license to a...
Headlines
fbtw
China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

China carrier strike group in Philippines waters, AFP confirms

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed concern yesterday over the reported deployment of a Chinese naval carrier strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Patay out as Davao City police chief

Patay out as Davao City police chief

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
The Davao City Police Office saw not one, not two, but three chiefs holding post in just one day.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal &mdash; PCG

Chinese forces tried to obstruct evacuation of sick soldier at Ayungin Shoal — PCG

By Michael Punongbayan | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed that Chinese maritime forces “obstructed and delayed” a medical...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New Senate home may cost P29 billion&rsquo;

‘New Senate home may cost P29 billion’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The cost of the construction of the new Senate building could soar to as much as P29 billion, higher than the P23 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia to AMLC: Probe &lsquo;P1 billion offshore accounts&rsquo;

Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate “baseless...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with