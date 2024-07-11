Rains to prevail across Philippines, PAGASA says

Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country is expected to experience rain showers on Thursday due to the influence of two prevailing weather systems, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA reported that the Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte and Davao Occidental should brace for cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, also due to the same weather system.

Residents in these areas are cautioned about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.