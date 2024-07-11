^

Headlines

Philippines elected to host climate fund board

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines elected to host climate fund board
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on May 25, 2024.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has been elected to host the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) Board, the body that manages funds for climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, President Marcos announced Monday night.

In an X post, Marcos said hosting the board reinforces the Philippines’ dedication to inclusivity and its leadership role in “ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change shape the future of international climate policies.”

“We are honored to have a seat on the board itself, ensuring that the Philippines will be a formidable voice in promoting and advancing global climate action – an issue of critical interest to the country,” the President said.

In a media interview in Rizal yesterday, the Chief Executive said that the Philippines’ election to the board would allow the country to influence the board’s decisions on fund allocation.

“We will have a huge influence on our needs. We can express all of our views about the subject matter and we will have an influence... We will have a loud voice,” the President stressed in Filipino.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga yesterday said the Philippines beat six other contenders.

She added that as host of the LDF Board, the Philippines would continue to concretely contribute to the fast and seamless operationalization of the board, ensuring that meetings are successfully held and supported.

In a separate statement, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the Philippines was chosen amid the country’s strong commitment to and concrete climate actions on the ground.

“Hosting the LDF Board will unlock more opportunities for the Philippines to accelerate its access to climate finance and investments,” Recto said.

“These are critical for future-proofing our economy and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth for all Filipinos,” he added.

Japan congratulated the Philippines yesterday for its election to host the LDF Board.?“Congratulations on the Philippines’ election to host the Loss And Damage Fund! I look forward to the Philippines’ active role in combating climate change,” Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo wrote on X.

The LDF was an outcome of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt in 2022. It was designed to help vulnerable countries cope with loss and damage caused by climate change.

The Philippines obtained a seat in the LDF Board at the COP28 in Dubai last December, giving the country a say in the management of all available funding to address the impact of climate change. — Bella Cariaso, Louise Maureen Simeon, Pia Lee-Brago

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGCOR: Harry Roque is 'legal head' of raided POGO hub

PAGCOR: Harry Roque is 'legal head' of raided POGO hub

11 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is the "legal head" of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Pampanga...
Headlines
fbtw
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO ban not discussed by Cabinet &ndash; NEDA chief

POGO ban not discussed by Cabinet – NEDA chief

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
As calls to ban Philippine offshore gaming operators mount due to their supposed links to illegal activities, the proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo seeks SC intervention to avoid Senate hearings

Alice Guo seeks SC intervention to avoid Senate hearings

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The legal team of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has petitioned the Supreme Court to annul and set aside the subpoena...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

ICC lawyer: Davao police chief part of drug war

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
His latest appointment as Davao City’s police chief is a homecoming of sorts for Police Col. Lito Patay.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

By Alexis Romero | 40 minutes ago
President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia to AMLC: Probe &lsquo;P1 billion offshore accounts&rsquo;

Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 40 minutes ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate “baseless...
Headlines
fbtw
Patay out as Davao City police chief

Patay out as Davao City police chief

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 40 minutes ago
The Davao City Police Office saw not one, not two, but three chiefs holding post in just one day.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 40 minutes ago
The camp of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo yesterday asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from summoning her as a...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
The Supreme Court did not issue a temporary restraining order against Executive Order 62, which reduced the tariffs on imported...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with