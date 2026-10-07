Security Council to probe China funds linked to Sara Duterte

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on June 26, 2026 shows Vice President Sara Duterte.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) announced that it will conduct an investigation into reports of foreign financial inflows from China directed toward companies linked to the family of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 6, National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. said that the allegations, which emerged during the ongoing impeachment proceedings, may have national security implications.

“While the proceedings remain ongoing and the information presented should be properly examined within established legal processes, the reported transactions and any credible information involving significant foreign financial flows that may bear upon the country's national security warrants careful, in-depth, and responsible assessment,” the NSC said.

“The NSC will look into the information presented and, as a matter of policy, continue to task the intelligence and investigative agencies and coordinate with relevant government institutions to assess the national security implications, if any, arising from the reported transactions,” it added.

Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura testified on Day 33 of the impeachment trial that Cale88 Foods Corp., a firm tied to Vice President Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, received P319 million in remittances from China and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV alleged during a Friday press briefing that the couple accepted separate payments of P150 million and P319 million through their respective entities.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila denied the allegations, saying that Beijing has never funneled funds to any Philippine political faction.