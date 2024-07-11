^

Headlines

SC asks Marcos, other execs to comment on EO lowering rice tariffs

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 9:25am
SC asks Marcos, other execs to comment on EO lowering rice tariffs
Individuals lined up for affordable rice sold at P29 per kilo at the Kadiwa store inside the National Irrigation Administration Office in Quezon City on July 5, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and other officials to respond to a petition challenging the constitutionality of Executive Order (EO) 62, which lowers rice tariffs.

SC spokesperson Camille Ting announced this in a press conference on Thursday. 

An order to comment is part of the high court’s procedures in handling cases or petitions.

Among those required to comment are Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Tariff Commission Chair Marilou Mendoza.

On July 4, several farmer groups, including the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), Federation of Free Farmers, United Broiler Raisers Association, and Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative, filed a petition against EO 62.

The petition claimed that the order was issued without proper consultation and argued that it would increase the country's reliance on foreign produce.

“The issuance of EO No. 62 does not make our farmers more competitive; rather it is a threat to our farmers and fishers and to the entire economy. Instead of protecting and supporting our farmers, EO 62 exposes our very own food producers to unfair foreign competition,” the petition read.

EO 62, signed by Bersamin on June 20, adjusted the classification and import duty rates for several products, including rice, for the years 2024 to 2028. The order reduced tariffs on imported rice from 35% to 15%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has indicated that this reduction in tariffs could pose a downside risk to inflation.

However, the high court did not issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) or a writ of preliminary injunction to halt the implementation of the executive order.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that the EO would remain in effect unless a TRO is issued by the court.

“We do not know whether the SC will issue a TRO or not in the days to come. I suppose the SC justices are also presently evaluating whether any injunctive relief is necessary,” Guevarra said. 

In a statement, SINAG said it welcomed the high court’s decision. 

“Considering that the matter of the constitutionality/validity of EO 62 is now pending before the SC, the pendency of this legal action should be respected by the respondents; defer any action in relation to EO 62 and, give due respect to the SC,” the group's statement read. 

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

EXECUTIVE ORDER

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

Quiboloy in China? Come out, says Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy may already be in China, his lawyer said yesterday, even as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

Boying Remulla returns: Justice chief's first public outing in 4 months

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Wednesday attended a Department of Justice event, marking his first public...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO &ndash; PAGCOR chief

Harry Roque assisted illegal POGO – PAGCOR chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque was the ex-Cabinet official who tried to facilitate the grant of a license to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Patay out as Davao City police chief

Patay out as Davao City police chief

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
The Davao City Police Office saw not one, not two, but three chiefs holding post in just one day.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

Guo runs to SC; Senate arrest order looms

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The camp of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo yesterday asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from summoning her as a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

Marcos: Finish TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on San Miguel Holdings Corp. to finish the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia to AMLC: Probe &lsquo;P1 billion offshore accounts&rsquo;

Garcia to AMLC: Probe ‘P1 billion offshore accounts’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia yesterday requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate “baseless...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

SC: No TRO vs rice tariff cut

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court did not issue a temporary restraining order against Executive Order 62, which reduced the tariffs on imported...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines elected to host climate fund board

Philippines elected to host climate fund board

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The Philippines has been elected to host the Loss and Damage Fund Board, the body that manages funds for climate change mitigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with