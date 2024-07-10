LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Wednesday resumes the joint hearing on resolutions related to the alleged human trafficking, cyber fraud and other crimes related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

The panel, which is chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, is scheduled to hold discussions with the committees on Migrant Workers and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

The Senate inquiry is expected to cover topics including the case of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her alleged involvement in the raided POGOs, Hong Sheng in Bamban and Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

On June 17, Hontiveros said former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center director general Dennis Cunanan was also invited to clarify his connection to these raided POGOs.

On Tuesday, Guo's legal counsel, Stephen David said that the mayor will not attend the Senate hearing, citing that she is "mentally unfit" to participate. However, Hontiveros warned the mayor of the risks of her getting arrested.

Watch the Senate hearing on crimes linked to POGOs at 10 a.m.