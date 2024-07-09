^

Headlines

Dumlao reappointed DSWD asec

The Philippine Star
July 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Dumlao reappointed DSWD asec
Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao is sworn in by Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao has been reappointed by President Marcos as assistant secretary at the DSWD.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian administered the oath of Dumlao yesterday at the DSWD central office after her reappointment last June 19.

Dumlao is the assistant secretary for the Disaster Response Management Group, also the Office of the Secretary Concerns and the department’s Data Protection Officer.

She was earlier appointed as assistant secretary for OSEC by former DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo in 2021.

A career executive officer, Dumlao recently completed her master’s in National Security Administration at the National Defense College of the Philippines. Her thesis “Children in situations of armed conflict: A case study of reintegration efforts in Northern Mindanao and Davao Region” was awarded Best Thesis in Gender and Development.

Dumlao, a graduate of accountancy from Saint Louis University in Baguio City, is the wife of Philippine STAR reporter and Pilipino Star Ngayon columnist Artemio Dumlao.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is studying the possibility of charging former President Rodrigo Duterte with obstruction of...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan sign historic defense pact as China looms in region
play

Philippines, Japan sign historic defense pact as China looms in region

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
The Philippines and Japan signed on Monday a historic troop access pact that will deploy both countries' military on each...
Headlines
fbtw
China slams Philippines-Japan defense pact
play

China slams Philippines-Japan defense pact

6 hours ago
Beijing on Monday protested as the Philippines and Japan signed a defense pact seen to be a countermove against China's aggressive...
Headlines
fbtw
Nancy Binay files 15-page ethics case vs Alan Cayetano

Nancy Binay files 15-page ethics case vs Alan Cayetano

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday submitted an ethics complaint against Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano for displaying unparliamentary behavior...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reviews 'mukbang' videos, impact on mental health

DOH reviews 'mukbang' videos, impact on mental health

13 hours ago
The Department of Health is scrutinizing the impact of "mukbang" videos on viewers' mental health alongside its public health...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teachers want to discuss salary hike with DBM chief

Teachers want to discuss salary hike with DBM chief

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition has requested an urgent meeting with Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman to address...
Headlines
fbtw
Events coordinator wins Bb. Pilipinas in 60th&nbsp;edition reunion

Events coordinator wins Bb. Pilipinas in 60th edition reunion

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
After sixty years, another “Myrna” was crowned Binibining Pilipinas at the grand coronation night of the prestigious...
Headlines
fbtw
Electricity rates likely up this month

Electricity rates likely up this month

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Electricity rates within the franchise coverage of energy utility provider Manila Electric Co. will likely increase this month...
Headlines
fbtw
Palay farmgate price drops by P5/kilo

Palay farmgate price drops by P5/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The farmgate price of palay has gone down by P5 per kilo amid the issuance of Executive Order 62, which lowers the tariff...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with