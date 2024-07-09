Dumlao reappointed DSWD asec

Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao is sworn in by Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao has been reappointed by President Marcos as assistant secretary at the DSWD.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian administered the oath of Dumlao yesterday at the DSWD central office after her reappointment last June 19.

Dumlao is the assistant secretary for the Disaster Response Management Group, also the Office of the Secretary Concerns and the department’s Data Protection Officer.

She was earlier appointed as assistant secretary for OSEC by former DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo in 2021.

A career executive officer, Dumlao recently completed her master’s in National Security Administration at the National Defense College of the Philippines. Her thesis “Children in situations of armed conflict: A case study of reintegration efforts in Northern Mindanao and Davao Region” was awarded Best Thesis in Gender and Development.

Dumlao, a graduate of accountancy from Saint Louis University in Baguio City, is the wife of Philippine STAR reporter and Pilipino Star Ngayon columnist Artemio Dumlao.