'Philippines firm on diplomacy amid China's provocation in West Philippine Sea'

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 11:49am
This frame grab from handout video footage taken on June 17, 2024 and released on June 25 by the Armed Forces of the Philippines shows Chinese Coast Guard personnel aboard rigid hull inflatable boats (in black) during a confrontation with Philippine Navy personnel on their respective vessels (in gray) near the Second Thomas Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines on June 24 denounced Beijing's "aggressive and illegal use of force" during last week's South China Sea clash between its navy and the Chinese coast guard. Beijing insisted its coast guard behaved in a "professional and restrained" way and blamed Manila for the clash.
Photo by Handout / Armed Force of the Philippines / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines remains dedicated to peaceful dialogue and diplomacy amid China's illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), National Security Adviser and National Security Council (NSC) Director General Eduardo Año said.

“Despite all these provocative, unilateral, and illegal actions that continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, we are still committed to promoting peace and resolving issues through ‘dialogue and diplomacy,’” Año said Friday during a thanksgiving dinner aboard the BRP Melchora Aquino docked in Manila.

The NSC chief's remarks followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for more decisive actions beyond diplomatic protests to address Chinese vessels' aggression at sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said the Marcos administraion issued a note verbale in response to China’s illegal and aggressive actions to stop the delivery of food and supplies to a Philippine military outpost on the BRP Sierra Madre that sits atop Ayungin Shoal in the WPS on June 17.

The move resulted in injuries to Filipino troops, including a Navy servicemember who lost his thumb. Footage released shows the Chinese coast guard wielding bladed weapons, looting items and damaging boats, including navigational and communication equipment.

“We have been exerting our best efforts to urge China to respect and act in accordance with international laws, rules and orders and be true to their words by translating them into actions,” Año said.

The NSC chief said that the Philippine government will continue to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

“As a sovereign state, it is our duty as well to upgrade our readiness and capabilities to assert our rights and push back against illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive tactics. In this respect, no country can stop us from bolstering our defense posture and tell us what to do and what not to do within our Exclusive Economic Zone,” Año said.

The June 17 incident was the latest and most serious incident in a series of escalating confrontations between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent months as China steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the strategically located waterway.

Ayungin Shoal lies about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Tuesday said the Philippines and China are preparing to hold a bilateral consultation mechanism meeting in July to address the recent incidents. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

