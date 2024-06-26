Philippines issues protest note over China's latest aggression in West Philippine Sea

This frame grab from handout video taken on June 17, 2024 and released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs Office on June 19 shows China coast guard personnel (C) appearing to wield bladed weapons during an incident off Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The Philippine military said on June 19 the Chinese coast guard rammed and boarded Filipino navy boats in a violent confrontation in the South China Sea this week in which a Filipino sailor lost a thumb. China defended its actions, with its foreign ministry saying on Wednesday that "no direct measures" were taken against Filipino personnel.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines issued a note verbale in response to its latest act of aggression against Filipino forces in the West Philippine Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo announced during an international media conference that the Philippine government issued a note verbale to China last week, according to a GMA report.

The incident happened on June 17 as the Chinese coast guard personnel wielding bladed weapons foiled a Filipino navy attempt to resupply troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre that sits atop Ayungin Shoal.

The move resulted in injuries to Filipino troops, including a Navy servicemember who lost his thumb. Footage released shows the Chinese coast guard looting items and damaging boats, including navigational and communication equipment.

The incident is the latest and most serious in a series of escalating confrontations between Chinese and Philippine ships in recent months, as Beijing intensifies efforts to assert its claims over nearly the entire waterway.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, the foreign affairs chief expressed hope that the Philippines-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea will convene in early July to address the recent incidents.

"We still believe in the primacy of dialogue, and diplomacy should prevail even in the face of these serious incidents, though I admit it's also a challenge," Manalo said.

The last meeting was held on January 17 in Shanghai, where the two parties formulated “some confidence-building measures,” according to Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. last Monday clarified that the latest incident was neither a "misunderstanding" nor an "accident," describing China's moves as "illegal use of force."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously assured the public that the Philippines will not resort to war in addressing issues in the disputed region. — with report from Agence France-Presse