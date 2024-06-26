^

ITCZ to bring rain showers in Mindanao — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 8:11am
ITCZ to bring rain showers in Mindanao â�� PAGASA
Muslim community are unfazed by the sporadic rainfall as they start to gather early in the morning at the Liwasang Aurora of the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City for their congregation prayer in celebration of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice on June 16, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said that rain showers in Mindanao are expected due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITZC).

In its latest forecast, PAGASA reported that Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

Areas affected are warned about possible flash floods or landslides during the rainy conditions.

Caraga and the Davao Region are also expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Elsewhere in the Philippines, rain showers are anticipated due to the easterlies.

The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora and Quezon are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, as well as the rest of Luzon and Visayas, can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised that the weather conditions may lead to possible flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

