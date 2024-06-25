^

Headlines

DOJ files charges vs pimp peddling children online

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 8:48am
DOJ files charges vs pimp peddling children online
This photo shows the front of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.
Philstar.com / file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed trafficking charges against a pimp who peddles young boys online to foreigners for explicit acts or materials in exchange for money.

In a press release on Monday, the Justice department said that it filed four counts of qualified trafficking charges against respondent Jhon Patrick Carmona before the Laguna Regional Trial Court.

Following the agency's discovery of probable cause, Carmona's alleged use of an X (formerly Twitter) account to distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation materials was uncovered by the National Bureau of Investigation’s Investigation-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD), based on information provided by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Respondent Carmona committed Trafficking in Persons, since he offered the sexual services of the three vulnerable minor victims to the undercover foreigner for a fee,” the resolution indicting Carmona read. 

The prosecutors did not recommend a bail on the charges against Carmona.

With the use of undercover agents, the NBI-HTRAD managed to initiate a series of communications with the respondent, primarily focused on the respondent's requests for money in exchange for explicit photos and videos of young boys through Telegram.

As the undercover agents and the respondent became more familiar with each other, the respondent suggested meeting up with the undercover agent he was chatting with to offer three young boys for sex.

Following this, a rescue operation took place during which respondent Carmona was arrested, and three young boys were rescued.

Aside from the qualified trafficking charges, the complaint for violation of Republic Act No. 11930 or Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation for Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials was referred for further preliminary investigation.

 

vuukle comment

CHILD TRAFFICKING

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

TRAFFICKING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos appoints new envoys, government officials

Marcos appoints new envoys, government officials

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new ambassadors, including to Australia and Qatar, as well as officials in different agen...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT tackles engagement with watchdog

DICT tackles engagement with watchdog

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology will discuss with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating...
Headlines
fbtw
Court dismisses De Lima&rsquo;s last drug case

Court dismisses De Lima’s last drug case

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
Former senator Leila de Lima, an arch critic of the previous administration, has now been cleared of all the drug charges...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Monster&rsquo; CCG ship spotted near Ayungin

‘Monster’ CCG ship spotted near Ayungin

By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
The world’s largest coast guard ship owned by China was spotted cruising near Ayungin Shoal, where the Philippines maintains...
Headlines
fbtw
Aquino admin officials, personalities laud De Lima's case dismissal

Aquino admin officials, personalities laud De Lima's case dismissal

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Opposition figures and former government officials during the administration of late President Benigno Aquino III...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Traders commit to lower rice prices starting July

Traders commit to lower rice prices starting July

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Rice retailers have committed to selling rice at lower prices, or P45 per kilo, starting in July.
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief fears illegal POGOs may fund 2025 elections

DILG chief fears illegal POGOs may fund 2025 elections

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos yesterday warned that illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators could fund candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker wishes Sara the best; VP still &lsquo;friendly&rsquo; with Marcos

Speaker wishes Sara the best; VP still ‘friendly’ with Marcos

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday wished Vice President Sara Duterte the “best of luck” after her resignation...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines lags behind regional peers in human capital development

Philippines lags behind regional peers in human capital development

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
Lagging behind its peers in the region in terms of human capital indicators, the Philippines has a 20- to 25-year window to...
Headlines
fbtw
Jollibee data breach may affect almost 11 million customers

Jollibee data breach may affect almost 11 million customers

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission said the data breach that hit homegrown multinational Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee, listed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with