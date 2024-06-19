^

PCG deploys BRP Gabriela Silang for joint exercises with Indonesia, Japan

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 6:56pm
PCG deploys BRP Gabriela Silang for joint exercises with Indonesia, Japan
This photo shows a picture of the Philippine Coast Guard Vessel BRP Gabriela Silang.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that it sent its vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang, to join the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise (MARPOLEX) 2024 in Bacolod.

According to the PCG, the exercise will be among the coast guards of the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

“This exercise underscores our steadfast dedication to protecting these precious waters from securing our maritime borders to executing swift emergency responses. We exemplify steadfast guardianship to our nation’s ship serving as a beacon of safety and protection of the open waters,” Coast Guard Commodore Rejard Marfe said on behalf of Coast Guard fleet commander, CG Rear Admiral Edgar Ybañez, during the send-off ceremony of BRP Gabriela Silang at Panacan Wharf in Davao City.

The maritime exercise is scheduled for June 24 to June 29.

According to a report by the Philippine News Agency, representatives from the coast guards of each country will participate in exercises focused on search and rescue, firefighting, oil spill recovery, equipment retrieval and damage assessment.

