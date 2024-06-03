^

Headlines

Ombudsman suspends Mayor Guo, 2 others over POGO links

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 2:55pm
Ombudsman suspends Mayor Guo, 2 others over POGO links
Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has imposed a preventive suspension on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo due to her reported links with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in her municipality.

The suspension was ordered following the the graft charges filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on May 24 against the mayor for issuing permits to Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc.

The suspension will be effective during the period of the investigation until its termination, but will not exceed six months, according to the Ombudsman. 

The Ombudsman issues a preventive suspension on officials under investigation to prevent them from influencing the probe.

Aside from Guo, the Ombudsman also suspended Edwin Ocampo, the municipality’s business and licensing officer and Municipal Legal Officer Adenn Sigua.

The DILG’s complaint which was granted by the Ombudsman, said that Guo and the two other officials allowed the issuance of a permit to Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. despite it not meeting the necessary requirements.

The complaint also pointed out that the POGO’s license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has expired. However, Guo did revoke their business permit. 

“Moreover, despite the raid of Zun Yuan and its predecessor Hongsheng, the cancellation of Honsheng's license to operate; and the cease and desist order to operate issued by PAGCOR against Zun Yuan, Guo did not cancel or revoke their business permits because of her business interest in Baofu,” the Ombudsman’s resolution read.

Last May 14, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission deported 165 Chinese nationals working at Zun Yuan Techonology Inc., one of the POGOs tied to Guo. 

In a separate statement, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that they received information that the Bamban mayor had tried to obstruct the POGO investigations in Tarlac. 

Hontiveros said that this act should have already warranted a suspension.

“Mayor Guo also undoubtedly has ties with POGO. Kahit ilang beses pa siyang magsinungaling, kahit ilang beses pa niyang hindi maalala, dokumentado ang koneksyon niya sa POGO,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

(Mayor Guo also undoubtedly has ties with POGO. No matter how many times she lies or how many times she claims not to remember, her connection to POGO is well-documented.) 

Aside from the Ombudsman's preventive suspension, the Office of the Solicitor General previously said that it is looking into a quo warranto petition against Guo. 

Guo has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment regarding the Ombudsman's order.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

OMBUDSMAN

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo&rsquo;s mom can&rsquo;t be located in Philippines &ndash; senator

Guo’s mom can’t be located in Philippines – senator

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The alleged Chinese mother of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo can no longer be located in the country, according to Sen. Sherwin ...
Headlines
fbtw
Medals overload? DepEd defends award system under K-12

Medals overload? DepEd defends award system under K-12

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The current awards and recognition system being implemented in elementary and high schools under the Kindergarten to Grade...
Headlines
fbtw
China warns of limits to its &lsquo;restraint&rsquo; in South China Sea

China warns of limits to its ‘restraint’ in South China Sea

16 hours ago
China’s defense minister warned yesterday of “limits” to Beijing’s restraint on the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother &mdash; senators

Alice Guo may have lied about Filipino mother — senators

4 days ago
Two senators said it is possible that Alice Guo's parents were both Chinese after all based on the investigation of one senator's...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Ukraine vow stronger ties in Marcos-Zelensky meet

Philippines, Ukraine vow stronger ties in Marcos-Zelensky meet

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Monday at Malacañan, pledging to strengthen...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar vows to continue opposing divorce bill

Villar vows to continue opposing divorce bill

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar will not budge from her position against divorce even as her female colleagues in the Senate are pushing...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone outside PAR weakens into LPA

Cyclone outside PAR weakens into LPA

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA), according...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation, regional security

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The defense chiefs of the Philippines and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and regional security.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with