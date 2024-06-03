Ombudsman suspends Mayor Guo, 2 others over POGO links

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has imposed a preventive suspension on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo due to her reported links with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in her municipality.

The suspension was ordered following the the graft charges filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on May 24 against the mayor for issuing permits to Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc.

The suspension will be effective during the period of the investigation until its termination, but will not exceed six months, according to the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman issues a preventive suspension on officials under investigation to prevent them from influencing the probe.

Aside from Guo, the Ombudsman also suspended Edwin Ocampo, the municipality’s business and licensing officer and Municipal Legal Officer Adenn Sigua.

The DILG’s complaint which was granted by the Ombudsman, said that Guo and the two other officials allowed the issuance of a permit to Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. despite it not meeting the necessary requirements.

The complaint also pointed out that the POGO’s license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has expired. However, Guo did revoke their business permit.

“Moreover, despite the raid of Zun Yuan and its predecessor Hongsheng, the cancellation of Honsheng's license to operate; and the cease and desist order to operate issued by PAGCOR against Zun Yuan, Guo did not cancel or revoke their business permits because of her business interest in Baofu,” the Ombudsman’s resolution read.

Last May 14, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission deported 165 Chinese nationals working at Zun Yuan Techonology Inc., one of the POGOs tied to Guo.

In a separate statement, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that they received information that the Bamban mayor had tried to obstruct the POGO investigations in Tarlac.

Hontiveros said that this act should have already warranted a suspension.

“Mayor Guo also undoubtedly has ties with POGO. Kahit ilang beses pa siyang magsinungaling, kahit ilang beses pa niyang hindi maalala, dokumentado ang koneksyon niya sa POGO,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

(Mayor Guo also undoubtedly has ties with POGO. No matter how many times she lies or how many times she claims not to remember, her connection to POGO is well-documented.)

Aside from the Ombudsman's preventive suspension, the Office of the Solicitor General previously said that it is looking into a quo warranto petition against Guo.

Guo has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment regarding the Ombudsman's order.