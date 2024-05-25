5 senators sworn in as new members of Senate Electoral Tribunal amid leadership shift

Sens. Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid and Robinhood Padilla take their oaths before the Supreme Court on May 23, 2024 as new members of the Senate Electoral Tribunal.

MANILA, Philippines — Five senators – Imee Marcos, JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid and Robinhood Padilla – took their oaths before the Supreme Court as new members of the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) following the Senate leadership change.

On X, Marcos tweeted that she took her oath before Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Thursday.

Tayo ay nanumpa sa Korte Suprema bilang bagong miyembro ng Senate Electoral Tribunal ngayong Huwebes, Mayo 23.



Patuloy rin nating gagampanan ang ating tungkulin bilang pinuno ng Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation.#IMEEsolusyon pic.twitter.com/zTyZpiHfDN — Imee R. Marcos (@SenImeeMarcos) May 23, 2024

Binay posted on Facebook her oath taking with colleagues Ejercito, Lapid and Cayetano.

"ALL SET. It is a great honor to once again be part of the Senate Electoral Tribunal," Binay wrote on Facebook.

Binay said she hopes to learn from the SC justices who are members of SET – Justices Leonen, Ramon Hernando and Henri Inting.

The Senate Electoral Tribunal is a constitutional body created to decide on all contests pertaining to the election, returns and qualifications of the members of Senate.