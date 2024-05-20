‘PFP-NPC alliance not marriage of convenience’

President Marcos witnesses the signing of the alliance between the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and the Nationalist People’s Coalition, dubbed ‘Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas’ yesterday. Joining him are Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., PFP president and South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., NPC chairman and former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, NPC stalwarts Rizal Rep. Michael John Duavit and Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza, presidential adviser on legislative affairs.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday clarified that his party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) merely formalized their alliance as both political parties have been helping each other for a long time.

“What makes this alliance durable is (it) is a partnership of equals and one anchored on a set of principles. It is not a marriage of convenience as we often find in politics, but it is borne out of a need to unite for the greater good,” the President said in a speech.

“We are not joining forces for some narrow electoral objective alone. Of course, … approaching political cycle is an important element and has added impetus to what we are doing,” he added.

Marcos noted that the UniTeam alliance was a “very informal aggrupation” and did not involve the signing of alliances.

“As we navigate the complexities in governance and leadership, let our commitment to trust and integrity shine through and bright, piercing through the darkness of apathy and disillusionment,” Marcos said.

“Although we aspire for electoral triumph, let us also keep in mind that our ultimate aspiration goes far beyond political victory. It is a deep yearning for something transformative, something that is almost magical – a vision of a Philippines that is not just economically vibrant, but also a haven of stability, inclusivity, and endless and eternal hope,” the President also said in his speech.

Marcos said the actions of the two parties should resound louder than their rhetoric as he expressed hope that more parties would join the administration coalition.

“As a very wise statesman (and) politician said, politics is a game of addition. That’s what we are hoping to achieve,” the President said.