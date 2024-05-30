^

Headlines

Filipino fishers set to sail despite China's fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 11:40am
Filipino fishers set to sail despite China's fishing ban in West Philippine Sea
This photo taken on February 15, 2024 shows Filipino fishermen loading plastic containers with free fuel from the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship BRP Datu Tamblot (background) near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines on February 17 accused Chinese coast guard vessels of "dangerous" manoeuvres for attempting to block a Filipino vessel dropping supplies to fishermen at a reef off the Southeast Asian nation's coast.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Defying China’s fishing ban in areas in the West Philippine Sea, a group of Filipino fishermen will embark on a collective fishing expedition at the country’s territorial waters of Masinloc, Zambales on Thursday.

The activity will be conducted by members of the Panatag Fisherfolk Association, a local affiliate of the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), who will venture 20 to 30 nautical miles off Masinloc.

Pamalakaya national vice chairman Ronnel Arambulo said more than 20 small fishing boats will join in the fishing expedition that will start at around 4 p.m. and will end Friday at around 8 a.m.

“There is no better way to assert fishing rights in our exclusive economic zone than to conduct a collective economic activity,” Arambulo said in a statement.

Before their departure, a send-off mass will be held along the shores of Barangay Collat at around 3 p.m.

Pamalakaya Zambales coordinator Joey Marabe said the expedition is in response to Beijing’s four-month fishing moratorium in the WPS, which he said has no basis.

“This is a show of fishermen’s objection to China’s baseless fishing ban China that will encroach our territory,” Marabe added.  Michael Punongbayan, Alexis Romero, Ghio Ong, Gerry Lee Gorit, Emmanuel Tupas, Bella Cariaso, 

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions assailing the constitutionality of the P125 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara&rsquo;s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical&rsquo;

‘VP Sara’s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Militant opposition lawmakers refuted yesterday claims by Vice President Sara Duterte in her Supreme Court reply that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is eyeing to ban the use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes during the campaign for the...
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s official: Rainy season is here

It’s official: Rainy season is here

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the rainy season as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nothing new in China&rsquo;s fishing ban &ndash; Marcos

Nothing new in China’s fishing ban – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
China’s four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea is not new and is just an extension of the country’s maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to work with ombudsman after Bohol officials&rsquo; suspension

DENR to work with ombudsman after Bohol officials’ suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will work closely with the Office of the Ombudsman following the preventive...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: COVID-19 cases mild, manageable

DOH: COVID-19 cases mild, manageable

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines remain mild and manageable amid flagged Omicron subvariants like KP.2 and KP.3 that have...
Headlines
fbtw
STAR Lifestyle&rsquo;s Barbara Gonzalez, 79

STAR Lifestyle’s Barbara Gonzalez, 79

By Karina Bolasco | 13 hours ago
Writer and former advertising executive Barbara “Tweetums” Gonzalez-Ventura died on May 28 at the age of 79 due...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. knew of Migz&rsquo;s looming ouster but denies hand

Marcos Jr. knew of Migz’s looming ouster but denies hand

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday denied involvement in the ouster of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri as Senate president, but admitted knowing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with