Filipino fishers set to sail despite China's fishing ban in West Philippine Sea

This photo taken on February 15, 2024 shows Filipino fishermen loading plastic containers with free fuel from the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship BRP Datu Tamblot (background) near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines on February 17 accused Chinese coast guard vessels of "dangerous" manoeuvres for attempting to block a Filipino vessel dropping supplies to fishermen at a reef off the Southeast Asian nation's coast.

MANILA, Philippines — Defying China’s fishing ban in areas in the West Philippine Sea, a group of Filipino fishermen will embark on a collective fishing expedition at the country’s territorial waters of Masinloc, Zambales on Thursday.

The activity will be conducted by members of the Panatag Fisherfolk Association, a local affiliate of the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), who will venture 20 to 30 nautical miles off Masinloc.

Pamalakaya national vice chairman Ronnel Arambulo said more than 20 small fishing boats will join in the fishing expedition that will start at around 4 p.m. and will end Friday at around 8 a.m.

“There is no better way to assert fishing rights in our exclusive economic zone than to conduct a collective economic activity,” Arambulo said in a statement.

Before their departure, a send-off mass will be held along the shores of Barangay Collat at around 3 p.m.

Pamalakaya Zambales coordinator Joey Marabe said the expedition is in response to Beijing’s four-month fishing moratorium in the WPS, which he said has no basis.

"This is a show of fishermen's objection to China's baseless fishing ban China that will encroach our territory," Marabe added.