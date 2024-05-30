Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections

Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia oversees the voters’ registration of students during the Comelec special satellite registration for youth sector as part of the 2024 Voter Education and Registration Fair inside the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) in Intramuros, Manila on March 21, 2024. The fair aims to encourage the youth to exercise their right to vote and to be actively involved in the election process.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections released on Wednesday night the official calendar of activities for next year’s midterm elections.

Based on the calendar, the election period will begin on Jan. 12, 2025 and end on June 11, 2025.

A gun ban shall be in effect during the five-month period.

From October 1 to 8, those running for the polls may file their certificates of candidacy while party-list groups will file their certificates of nomination and acceptance.

The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups will be from Feb. 11, 2025 to May 10, 2025.

Candidates for the House of Representatives, parliamentary, provincial, city and municipal offices will allowed to campaign from March 28, 2025 to May 10, 2025.

Overseas voting will be from April 13, 2025 to May 12, 2025 while voting for local absentee voters is from April 28 to 30, 2025.

Liquor consumption and campaigning shall be prohibited from the eve of the elections until election day.