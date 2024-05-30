^

Headlines

Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections

Mayen Jaymalin - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 10:47am
Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections
Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia oversees the voters’ registration of students during the Comelec special satellite registration for youth sector as part of the 2024 Voter Education and Registration Fair inside the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) in Intramuros, Manila on March 21, 2024. The fair aims to encourage the youth to exercise their right to vote and to be actively involved in the election process.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections released on Wednesday night the official calendar of activities for next year’s midterm elections.

Based on the calendar, the election period will begin on Jan. 12, 2025 and end on June 11, 2025.

A gun ban shall be in effect during the five-month period.

From October 1 to 8, those running for the polls may file their certificates of candidacy while party-list groups will file their certificates of nomination and acceptance.

The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups will be from Feb. 11, 2025 to May 10, 2025.

Candidates for the House of Representatives, parliamentary, provincial, city and municipal offices will allowed to campaign from March 28, 2025 to May 10, 2025.

Overseas voting will be from April 13, 2025 to May 12, 2025 while voting for local absentee voters is from April 28 to 30, 2025.

Liquor consumption and campaigning shall be prohibited from the eve of the elections until election day.

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

MIDTERM ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions assailing the constitutionality of the P125 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara&rsquo;s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical&rsquo;

‘VP Sara’s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical’

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Militant opposition lawmakers refuted yesterday claims by Vice President Sara Duterte in her Supreme Court reply that the...
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s official: Rainy season is here

It’s official: Rainy season is here

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the rainy season as...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is eyeing to ban the use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes during the campaign for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
STAR Lifestyle&rsquo;s Barbara Gonzalez, 79

STAR Lifestyle’s Barbara Gonzalez, 79

By Karina Bolasco | 11 hours ago
Writer and former advertising executive Barbara “Tweetums” Gonzalez-Ventura died on May 28 at the age of 79 due...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. knew of Migz&rsquo;s looming ouster but denies hand

Marcos Jr. knew of Migz’s looming ouster but denies hand

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday denied involvement in the ouster of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri as Senate president, but admitted knowing...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Lower tariffs to slash rice prices by P5

DA: Lower tariffs to slash rice prices by P5

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Rice prices could go down by as much as P5 per kilo if tariffs on rice imports would be further reduced, according to government...
Headlines
fbtw
No COVID-19 protocols at Shangri-La Dialogue

No COVID-19 protocols at Shangri-La Dialogue

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Amid the rising cases of new COVID-19 variants here, the Singaporean government has not imposed stricter health protocols...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with