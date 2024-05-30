^

Headlines

Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe — DMW

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 7:56am
Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe â�� DMW
Forces loyal to the Huthi rebels in Yemen participate in a military parade on the occasion of the 34th National Day to commemorate Yemeni unity, in Sanaa, on May 22, 2024.
AFP / Mohammed Huwais

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen of the Filipino crew members of a vessel attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels are safe, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the agency said that it was informed by the shipping company’s local manning agency that the vessel, which is a bulk carrier, sustained some damage from four missiles launched by the rebels.

Among the crew of the vessel aside from Filipinos is a Ukrainian, according to the agency.

The vessel was traversing near Hodeidah at the Yemeni coast on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the DMW, the vessel is continuing its voyage to its port call.

“The DMW is communicating with the shipping and manning agencies, monitoring the safety and condition of our Filipino seafarers,” DMW’s press release read.

“The DMW is also contacting the crew members' families to provide any assistance they may need,” it added.

Although the agency did not specify the vessel, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that a merchant vessel was damaged near the port of Hodeida after being hit by three missiles.

The vessel reportedly began taking on water following the attack.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also stated in the AFP report that the attack was not immediately claimed by the rebels, despite a series of drone and missile strikes by the group targeting Israeli-linked shipping. — with reports from Agence France-Presse and James Relativo

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

DMW

HOUTHI

YEMENI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;VP Sara&rsquo;s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical&rsquo;

‘VP Sara’s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical’

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Militant opposition lawmakers refuted yesterday claims by Vice President Sara Duterte in her Supreme Court reply that the...
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s official: Rainy season is here

It’s official: Rainy season is here

By Romina Cabrera | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the rainy season as...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to work with ombudsman after Bohol officials&rsquo; suspension

DENR to work with ombudsman after Bohol officials’ suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will work closely with the Office of the Ombudsman following the preventive...
Headlines
fbtw
STAR Lifestyle&rsquo;s Barbara Gonzalez, 79

STAR Lifestyle’s Barbara Gonzalez, 79

By Karina Bolasco | 8 hours ago
Writer and former advertising executive Barbara “Tweetums” Gonzalez-Ventura died on May 28 at the age of 79 due...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy season starts in Philippines after 'cruel summer'

Rainy season starts in Philippines after 'cruel summer'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
PAGASA said the recent scattered rain showers, frequent thunderstorms, Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar), and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

Comelec eyes ban on AI, deepfakes

By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is eyeing to ban the use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes during the campaign for the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: COVID-19 cases mild, manageable

DOH: COVID-19 cases mild, manageable

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines remain mild and manageable amid flagged Omicron subvariants like KP.2 and KP.3 that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. knew of Migz&rsquo;s looming ouster but denies hand

Marcos Jr. knew of Migz’s looming ouster but denies hand

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday denied involvement in the ouster of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri as Senate president, but admitted knowing...
Headlines
fbtw
Ingrid Power to cease operations

Ingrid Power to cease operations

8 hours ago
Ingrid Power Holdings Inc, a 150-megawatt high-speed diesel plant in Pililla, Rizal, is set to cease operations at the end...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with