^

Headlines

QC fiscals junk grave threat raps vs ex-president Duterte

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 12, 2024 | 8:08pm
QC fiscals junk grave threat raps vs ex-president Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte, in his speech during the inauguration of the new Communications, Navigation, Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) Systems Development Project at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (PATMC) in Pasay City on January 16, 2018, issues a stern warning on the local government officials who are found to be inefficient in their service.
Simeon Celi Jr. / Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte will not face trial in a Philippine court after the Quezon City (QC) Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the grave threat complaints filed by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers party-list) against the former president.

In a resolution dated January 9, Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Ulric Badiola did not indict the former president on violation of grave threats under the Revised Penal Code, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act, due to insufficient evidence.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the above-captioned complaint is recommended dismissed for want of sufficient evidence,” the resolution read. 

Badiola said that the way Duterte delivered the threatening statements does not compellingly demonstrate that it was serious nor it was intentionally made. 

“If the intention of the respondent was really to intimidate and to take seriously such threatening remarks/statements and that his purpose was to create in the mind of the complainant the belief that the alleged threats will be carried into effect, he would not have taken so much prologues and would have just directly and immediately pronounce the threats conceived in his mind,” the resolution read.

“Even supposing, albeit illusory, that his statements qualify as threats, the same are still insufficient to indict him for the crime as the requirement of mens rea is absent,” the resolution added.

The threats being referred to are the pronouncements made by Duterte on Oct. 11, 2023 and Nov. 16, 2023 on his program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” co-hosted by FBI's most-wanted Apollo Quiboloy in Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

In the program, Duterte said that Castro was the “first target” of Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential and intelligence fund. He also red-tagged the lawmaker accusing her of being a part of the communist insurgency.

Duterte’s remarks at the Makabayan-bloc lawmaker stemmed from Castro being a fierce critic of her daughter’s confidential fund request at the House of Representatives.

The program was suspended by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board on January 3 as it violated MTRCB rules, a decision that prompted SMNI to appeal before the board.

According to Badiola, the former president's pronouncements, despite being accompanied by threats, are deemed implausible due to the side jokes and stories he conveyed during the program. 

The QC prosecutor still emphasized that these elements reveal a lack of seriousness on the part of the former president.

“The fact that the respondent made so much preliminaries, side stories, comments and even interjecting sarcastic jokes in between and using terms in jest and in banter with the program host Apollo Quiboloy only indicates that he is not that serious enough to really execute and materialize the threats allegedly conceived in his mind,” the resolution read.

In a Viber message to Philstar.com, lawyer Rico Domingo, one of Castro’s legal counsels, said that their camp has yet to receive a copy of the prosecutor’s resolution.

vuukle comment

FRANCE CASTRO

PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SMNI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd issues guidelines for Catch Up Fridays

DepEd issues guidelines for Catch Up Fridays

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
DepEd Memorandum 001 s. 2024 states that the “Catch Up Fridays” program will dedicate half of every Friday...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: With students&rsquo; poor literacy, are all teachers now &lsquo;reading teachers&rsquo;?

Explainer: With students’ poor literacy, are all teachers now ‘reading teachers’?

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
“There are studies that show that even some of our teachers who currently teach reading do not possess the basic competencies...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants DepEd to raise Philippine students&rsquo; PISA ranking

Marcos wants DepEd to raise Philippine students’ PISA ranking

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 22 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday ordered the Department of Education to double its efforts to improve the Philippines’ performance...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee slams P14.2 billion Comelec budget for plebiscites

Imee slams P14.2 billion Comelec budget for plebiscites

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 22 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has flagged the P14.2-billion budget in the 2024 General Appropriations Act allotted for the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
DA drops plan for rice SRP

DA drops plan for rice SRP

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is not considering the imposition of a suggested retail price on rice, Secretary Francisco Tiu...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP officers urged to shun adventurism

PNP officers urged to shun adventurism

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Amid rumors of destabilization attempts against the administration, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda...
Headlines
fbtw
NGCP not solely to blame for Panay blackout &ndash; Chiz

NGCP not solely to blame for Panay blackout – Chiz

By Delon Porcalla | 22 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is not solely to blame for the Panay power outage, Sen. Francis Escudero said,...
Headlines
fbtw

Fewer groups seen joining party-list polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 22 hours ago
Fewer organizations want to participate in the May 2025 party-list elections, the Commission on Elections reported on Wednesday.
Headlines
fbtw

Sandigan upholds Dengvaxia raps vs Garin, 4 others

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 22 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied motions to dismiss filed by former health secretary Janette Garin and four former and incumbent officials over the allegedly anomalous P3.556-billion dengue mass vaccination program of...
Headlines
fbtw

US tanker transfers fuel to Subic storage facility

By Pia Lee-Brago | 22 hours ago
US-registered tanker is currently in the country to transfer fuel from a military base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to a commercial storage facility in Subic Bay, according to the US embassy in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with