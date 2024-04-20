Comelec’s Garcia ready to face possible impeachment case

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia is ready to face possible impeachment charges that may be filed against him in line with the automation of next year’s national and local polls.

Garcia said that even members of the Comelec en banc are ready for a potential impeachment case that could be filed by former Caloocan representative Edgar Erice.

“When we accepted this position – and we have talked about this – we said we are ready to face any charges and impeachment complaints,” Garcia said in an interview.

He added, “So, if there will be an impeachment complaint against us, then so be it.”

Garcia said what matters to them is that they know they acted in good faith when they awarded the automated election system contract to South Korean firm Miru Systems.

“What is important is that we acted for the interest of every Filipino. We are willing to defend our actions,” he stressed.

Erice last Thursday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to declare null and void the contract between the Comelec and Miru.

He said the contract violates the provisions of Republic Act 7369, or the Automated Election Law, specifically the provisions on bidding procedures and the use of prototype machines during elections.

The former congressman said he is also considering filing an impeachment case against Garcia.

The petition was filed a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion in disqualifying Smartmatic International in all election-related bidding projects.