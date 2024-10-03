^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.370

The Philippine Star
October 3, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:56.370

1$:56.370 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
x
1$:56.178

1$:56.178

1 day ago
1$:56.178
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.030

1$:56.030

3 days ago
1$:56.030
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.880

1$:55.880

8 days ago
1$:55.880
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.077

1$:56.077

6 days ago
1$:56.077
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.965

1$:55.965

7 days ago
1$:55.965
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.245

1$:56.245

9 days ago
1$:56.245
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.970

1$:55.970

10 days ago
1$:55.970
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.690

1$:55.690

11 days ago
1$:55.690
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.690

1$:55.690

13 days ago
1$:55.690
Forex & Stocks
