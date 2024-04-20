^

UNAP grants Human Rights Award to outstanding Pinoys

The Philippine Star
April 20, 2024 | 12:00am
UNAP grants Human Rights Award to outstanding Pinoys
The 2024 United Nations Association of the Philippines Human Rights awardees are (from left) former San Juan mayor Guia Gomez, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Ambassador Rosario Manalo and Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo.

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP), a 76-year-old non-government organization, has granted the Human Rights Award to four Filipinos who contributed significantly to the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their respective fields.

The granting of the awards by UNAP national president Ramona Ines Bustamante Raneses and UNAP global chapter president Roderick Cruz was one of the highlights of International Women’s Day, National Women’s Month, World Theater Day and World Theater Week celebration held on March 26 at the historic Manila Hotel.

The four awardees were selected from the list of achievers in their areas of expertise. They are Ambassador Rosario Manalo, for her numerous achievements in her diplomatic career and for her success in advocating for women’s human rights; Sen. Cynthia Villar, for her successful poverty eradication and biodiversity initiatives; Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo for his achievements in promoting quality education, peace and justice for all and, at the local level, former San Juan City mayor Guia Gomez for good local governance in the areas of empowering women, promoting sustainable cities and communities and upholding peace, justice and strong institution.

Another highlight of the event was the induction of UNAP global chapter officers who are overseas Filipinos representing the countries where they reside or work. UNAP is an organization created by the late UN secretary general Carlos P. Romulo in 1947.

UNAP is a member of the Federation of United Nations Associations in Geneva, Switzerland and Conference of Non-Government Organizations in New York.

