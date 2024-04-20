^

DOJ probes 990-kilo drug haul in Tondo

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 9:54am
DOJ probes 990-kilo drug haul in Tondo
This photo shows a picture of the building of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has initiated a preliminary investigation into the seizure of 990 kilograms of shabu in Tondo, Manila in 2022.

In a statement on Friday, it said that only 59 out of the 74 respondents showed up to personally receive the complaints. They were given until May 30, 2024 to file their response.

"The Department is relentless in getting into the bottom of this case. We are giving all the parties equal opportunities to ensure that there will be no let-up and that airtight cases will be filed and will not just go to waste," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

Two of the complaints filed against the respondents were filed by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

A further preliminary investigation has been scheduled for May 2, 2024 to accommodate individuals who were unable to attend the initial DOJ proceedings. The complaints against the respondents stem from findings outlined in the NAPOLCOM Fact-Finding Inquiry Report, which was submitted to the DOJ.

 

