^

Nation

Filing of candidacy for seats in BARMM parliament begins

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 6:06pm
Filing of candidacy for seats in BARMM parliament begins
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Members of the Philippine Marines and policemen are securing the Bangsamoro capitol in Cotabato City as part of the security measures for the November 4 to 9 filing of candidacy for next year’s parliamentary elections in the autonomous region.

Regional officials of the Commission on Elections for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters on Monday, November 4, that next year's first BARMM parliamentary elections can only be postponed through a congressional measure. Additionally, any appointment of members to the 80-seat regional lawmaking body would need to be made by Malacañang.

The first set of 80 BARMM lawmakers who served from 2019 to 2022 were appointed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte. The incumbent regional parliament members were appointed in August 2022 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Officials of the pioneer and largest regional political party in BARMM, the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo, or SIAP, told reporters on Monday that they are ready for the 2025 parliamentary elections in all five provinces and three cities in the region.

“Our party is all set for next year’s first-ever Bangsamoro parliamentary elections,” Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., a senior SIAP official, said.

Lawyer Ray Sumalipao, regional director of Comelec for BARMM, said they have started accepting certificates of candidacy for representatives to the parliament at their office at the Bangsamoro capitol in Cotabato City on Monday morning.

“The filing of COCs shall be from November 4 to November 9,” Sumalipao told reporters in Cotabato City on Monday morning.

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Ex-Laguna town mayor dies

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Former Pagsanjan mayor Girlie Javier-Ejercito died yesterday at the age of 55.
Nation
fbtw
23 nabbed over Antipolo club takeover attempt

23 nabbed over Antipolo club takeover attempt

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Twenty-three people have been arrested after they allegedly tried to take over a private club in Antipolo, Rizal, police reported...
Nation
fbtw
Crime ring leader nabbed in Pasig

Crime ring leader nabbed in Pasig

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Authorities arrested the alleged leader of the Rex Fajad criminal group following a shootout in Pasig over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw
2025 voters hit nearly 69 million

2025 voters hit nearly 69 million

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The number of eligible voters for the May 2025 midterm elections has reached almost 69 million, the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Central Luzon Undas generally peaceful&rsquo;

‘Central Luzon Undas generally peaceful’

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
The observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days in Central Luzon was generally peaceful, according to the ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mango picker electrocuted

Mango picker electrocuted

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A 22-year-old woman died after she accidentaly touched a power cable while picking mangoes in Butuan City on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Barangay exec, bookkeeper hurt in Cotabato City gun attack

Barangay exec, bookkeeper hurt in Cotabato City gun attack

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A barangay councilor and their office bookkeeper were badly hurt when gunmen attacked them while in a roadside store in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Woman in Butuan dies from accidental electrocution while picking mangoes

Woman in Butuan dies from accidental electrocution while picking mangoes

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A 22-year-old woman was electrocuted and died instantly while picking mangoes from a tree in Barangay Libertad, Butuan City,...
Nation
fbtw
Kristine agriculture damage increases to P5.75 billion

Kristine agriculture damage increases to P5.75 billion

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The amount of damage to agriculture caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has increased to P5.75 billion, according to...
Nation
fbtw
24 road mishaps during Undas weekend

24 road mishaps during Undas weekend

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority recorded a total of 24 road crash incidents along major roads in Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with