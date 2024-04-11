^

Quiboloy ordered arrested by Pasig court

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 3:11pm
This photo shows a picture of Apollo Quiboloy.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 issued a warrant of arrest against fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Thursday afternoon.

The arrest warrant is for the charge under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 which was the once-dismissed case of Quiboloy and five of his associates in 2020.

The Department of Justice reversed the charge last month and filed the qualified trafficking of persons charge before the Pasig RTC.

Quiboloy's co-accused in the anti-trafficking case, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Enteng Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, are also his co-accused in the child and sexual abuse case lodged before a Davao court.

The Davao court issued a warrant of arrest against the preacher and his associates last week. 

Quiboloy’s co-accused posted bail before the case in Davao court where four surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation and one was arrested. The Pasig RTC case, however, is not bailable.

If found guilty, Quiboloy and his co-accused may face life imprisonment and a fine of not less than P2 million but not more than P5 million pesos. 

The Pasig RTC also said that it denied the motion to defer/suspend the proceedings filed by the camp of Quiboloy.

“Clearly, from the foregoing, there is no basis for this court to suspend the proceedings by reason of the filing of a motion for reconsideration on the Resolution of the petition for review before the Department of Justice as this is not one of the grounds stated under Section 11, Rule 116 of the Rules on Criminal Procedure,” the court order read.

Citing the Rules on Criminal Procedure, the following are the grounds for an arraignment to be suspended:

Section 11. Suspension of arraignment. Upon motion by the proper party, the arraignment shall be suspended in the following cases:

(a) The accused appears to be suffering from an unsound mental condition which effective renders him unable to fully understand the charge against him and to plead intelligently thereto. In such case, the court shall order his mental examination and, if necessary, his confinement for such purpose.

(b) There exists a prejudicial question

(c) A petition for review of the resolution of the prosecutor is pending at either the Department of Justice or the Office of the President; Provided, that the period of suspension shall not exceed 60 days counted from the filing of the petition with the reviewing office.

In a statement, the Department of Justice welcomed the Pasig RTC’s issuance of the arrest warrant.

“These arrest warrants herald the efficiency of our criminal justice system, echoing the strong resolve of the State and our society to hold accountable individuals who transgress the Rule of Law, regardless of their social status or wealth,” the DOJ’s statement read, quoting Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

One of Quiboloy’s lawyers, Ferdinand Topacio, has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment. This will be updated with his response. 

