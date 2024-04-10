No more extension for PUV consolidation deadline — Marcos

Jeepney drivers and operators march during a protest against the jeepney modernisation program in Manila on January 16, 2024. Philippine "jeepney" drivers staged a noisy protest in the capital Manila on Tuesday over the government's nationwide plan to phase-out the smoke-belching vehicles and replace them with modern mini-buses.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government will not grant another deadline extension for franchise consolidation under the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Marcos announced this on Wednesday during a townhall meeting in San Juan City.

“At ang kahuli-hulihan ay asahan po ninyo wala na pong extension ‘yung modernization (PUVMP). Kailangang na kailangan na natin ‘yan,” Marcos said.

(And finally, please expect that there will be no more extensions for the modernization [PUVMP]. We really need that.)

“Aayusin… tinitiyak lang namin na hindi mapabigat pa ang babayaran at ang iuutang ng drayber, operator kaya’t ginagawa nating maayos at ginagawa nating well-organized ‘yung sistema na ‘yan,” he added.

(We will fix... we are just ensuring that the payments and loans of the drivers and operators do not become burdensome, so we are making the system well-organized and efficient.)

This means that PUV operators and drivers have only until April 30, 2024 to form cooperatives or a corporation for them to be allowed to operate.

It could be recalled that the April 30 deadline was extended by Marcos last January, from its original deadline of January 31.

Marcos also said that he tasked the Department of Interior and Local Government to “carry out appropriate measures through law enforcement” as he claimed that 30% of the PUV’s have no franchises.

“Napakarami pala at hindi ko akalain na 30 porsiyento ng pumapasada ay colorum pala kaya’t ipapasa ko ngayon kay DILG secretary ang problema dahil ang pulis ang mag-eenforce n’yan at titiyakin na may prangkisang tama, may kasama sa kooperatiba, lahat ng inyong grupo at ‘yung ibang mga transport groups, mga TODA, lahat ay kinikilala ang mga papasada,” Marcos said.

(It turns out there are many, and I didn't realize that 30% of those operating are colorum. That's why I will now refer this issue to the DILG secretary because the police will enforce that and ensure there is proper documentation. This will involve cooperation from transport cooperatives, your group, and other transport associations like TODAs, to recognize and regulate these operators.)

In January, the Land Transportation Office announced plans to expand its impound areas to accommodate the apprehension and impounding of unconsolidated jeepneys.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that 190,000 UV Express, jeepneys, mini-buses and buses have availed for consolidation.

Transport groups like PISTON and Manibela have consistently opposed the mandatory consolidation into cooperatives or corporations under the PUVMP, particularly given that the cost of each modern PUV unit can reach up to P2.8 million.

Although certain local modern jeepneys, such as those from Francisco Motors, can be purchased for as low as P985,000, they are still more expensive compared to traditional jeepneys, which typically range from P200,000 to P600,000.

The transport groups have assailed the PUVMP and the PUV consolidation before the Supreme Court in December 2023 as they claimed that the circulars of the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation violated the constitutional rights of operators, commuters and drivers.

However, the High Court did not issue a temporary restraining order to halt the implementation of the program.

Another petition from a transport group assailing the program has also been dismissed by the SC as the petitioners violated the hierarchy of courts and their petition “lacked legal standing”.

