^

Headlines

SC allows courts, personnel to adopt 'flexible' work hours due to intense heat

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 5:32pm
SC allows courts, personnel to adopt 'flexible' work hours due to intense heat
This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines —  The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday announced adjusted office hours of courts across the country in response to “extreme heat and weather conditions.”

In a circular issued by the Office of the Court Administrator on Thursday, courts were advised to observe revised working hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., from April 5 until May 31, to "prevent health complications" caused by the intense heat.

The regular working hours of courts are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The SC also allowed judges and court personnel to observe “flexible work arrangements”.

“Executive judges shall act on petitions for bail and other urgent matters on Saturday afternoons after 12 noon and on Sundays, official holidays, and special days, when exceptional circumstances so warrant,” the court’s circular read. 

“OCA Circulars and other approved work arrangements inconsistent with the foregoing are deemed suspended for the duration of the flexible arrangement as provided herein,” it added. 

In the latest heat index bulletin of the state weather bureau PAGASA, seven areas in the country are under the “danger” classification in the heat index.

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion, as warned by the weather agency.

On March 26, PAGASA also said that the high heat index due to the dry season could last until May.

vuukle comment

DRY SPELL

EL NINO

HEAT

SC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manhunt on for Quiboloy

Manhunt on for Quiboloy

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Apollo Quiboloy is now a “fugitive from justice” after evading arrest warrants served by a joint team of the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Bohol governor appeals resort closure

Bohol governor appeals resort closure

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Bohol Gov. Erico Aumentado yesterday appealed the closure of resorts built at the Chocolate Hills natural monument, which...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR warns of water rationing in Metro Manila

DENR warns of water rationing in Metro Manila

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday warned of possible water rationing if residents, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden, China&rsquo;s Xi discuss Philippines, Taiwan, Ukraine

Biden, China’s Xi discuss Philippines, Taiwan, Ukraine

19 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first direct talks on Tuesday since meeting in November,...
Headlines
fbtw
4,000 schools suspend onsite classes due to heat &ndash; DepEd

4,000 schools suspend onsite classes due to heat – DepEd

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Unbearable classroom conditions caused by extreme heat amid the intense dry season have forced the Department of Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: Pertussis cases continue to rise

DOH: Pertussis cases continue to rise

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Despite intensified immunization, pertussis or whooping cough cases nationwide continue to increase, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
100K MT imported galunggong diverted to markets

100K MT imported galunggong diverted to markets

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
At least 100,000 metric tons of imported galunggong or round scad were diverted to wet markets during the last nine months,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia confirms survey showing Raffy, Sara lead in 2028

Pulse Asia confirms survey showing Raffy, Sara lead in 2028

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Polling firm Pulse Asia confirmed on Tuesday night that it had conducted the pre-electoral surveys showing Filipinos’...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR move to cancel MOA on Masungi hit

DENR move to cancel MOA on Masungi hit

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Environmental group Masungi Geopark has criticized the move of Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to cancel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with