^

Headlines

3 Filipinos injured in Taiwan quake

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 4:52pm
3 Filipinos injured in Taiwan quake
This handout from the Hualien Fire Department taken and released on April 3, 2024 shows members of a rescue team searching for survivors in a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. At least seven people were killed and more than 700 injured on April 3 by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines before being lifted.
Photo by Handout / Hualien Fire Department / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that three Filipinos sustained minor injuries following the powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Taiwan.

Hans Leo Cacdac, officer-in-charge of the DMW, said a Filipino suffered a minor head injury from a collapsing ceiling, another sustained a hand injury while evacuating, and the third fainted during the tremor.

Two of the injured Filipinos have been discharged from the hospital, while the one who fainted remains hospitalized.

The DMW official assured that the only injured Filipino still hospitalized is in stable condition.

"Pero stable siya, in good condition. Precautionary medical measures ang isinagawa sa kaniya, just to be sure,” Cadac said during an interview on Super Radyo dzBB.

(The patient remains stable and in good condition. Precautionary medical measures are being administered to ensure the patient's well-being.)

According to Cadac, the injured Filipinos will receive financial assistance from the government, which is actively coordinating with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan to facilitate aid distribution.

So far, no Filipinos have requested repatriation assistance following the earthquake, according to Cadac.

Despite the significant Filipino population of 159,480 residing in Taiwan, with many working in factories and households, Cacdac noted no reports of structural damage in their living quarters.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured Filipino workers in Taiwan that the government is ready to help them after the recent earthquake.

“We stand ready to assist and support our fellow Filipinos in Taiwan in any way possible during this difficult period,” Marcos said.

At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt by the powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings as far as Japan and the Philippines before being lifted.

The earthquake was considered "the strongest in 25 years", according to Taipei's Seismology Center. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

EARTHQUAKE

TAIWAN

TSUNAMI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manhunt on for Quiboloy

Manhunt on for Quiboloy

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Apollo Quiboloy is now a “fugitive from justice” after evading arrest warrants served by a joint team of the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Bohol governor appeals resort closure

Bohol governor appeals resort closure

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Bohol Gov. Erico Aumentado yesterday appealed the closure of resorts built at the Chocolate Hills natural monument, which...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR warns of water rationing in Metro Manila

DENR warns of water rationing in Metro Manila

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday warned of possible water rationing if residents, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden, China&rsquo;s Xi discuss Philippines, Taiwan, Ukraine

Biden, China’s Xi discuss Philippines, Taiwan, Ukraine

19 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first direct talks on Tuesday since meeting in November,...
Headlines
fbtw
4,000 schools suspend onsite classes due to heat &ndash; DepEd

4,000 schools suspend onsite classes due to heat – DepEd

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Unbearable classroom conditions caused by extreme heat amid the intense dry season have forced the Department of Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC strikes down Duterte's proclamation revoking Trillanes&rsquo; amnesty

SC strikes down Duterte's proclamation revoking Trillanes’ amnesty

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, affirming the validity of his amnesty and deeming the...
Headlines
fbtw
2024 Forbes Billionaires list: Villar still Philippine&rsquo;s richest

2024 Forbes Billionaires list: Villar still Philippine’s richest

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar has maintained his position at the top of the country’s richest list.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr: Ensure public safety, help farmers amid El Ni&ntilde;o

Marcos Jr: Ensure public safety, help farmers amid El Niño

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered a “whole-of-government approach” to help farmers and to ensure public safety as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Hackers hit 3 DOST websites

Hackers hit 3 DOST websites

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
Local hackers yesterday attacked the domains and systems of the Department of Science and Technology.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with