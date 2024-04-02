^

PCG regains control of Facebook page

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 6:28pm
This photo shows the logo of the Philippine Coast Guard.
Philippine Coast Guard / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has regained access to its Facebook page which was hacked last Friday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCG said that it recovered its Facebook account at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said that the agency, through the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service, coordinated with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Meta to conduct “backend operations and assess the security breach.”

“The CGPAS is also set to conduct another hardware check with IT experts from the Coast Guard Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System Command to strengthen its cybersecurity measures,” the PCG’s statement read.

During the hacking incident, the Facebook account of the PCG shared videos of movie summaries.

Prior to the latest hacking incident, the PCG Facebook page was last hacked on February 26 but was recovered on February 29.

