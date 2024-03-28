Marcos tells Filipinos to 'serve others' during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s message to Filipinos during Holy Week encourages tham to "serve others."

"As we reflect on the love and selflessness of Jesus Christ, may we also find ways to serve others with the same compassion and grace, spreading love and understanding in our communities," the president said in a message posted on social media.

Marcos added: "We pray for a safe and meaningful Holy Week for all."

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte said in a message on Thursday that the Holy Week should be a time for solemnity and reflection.

In a statement posted on the Office of the Vice President's social media pages, Duterte encouraged Filipinos to "take the love and sacrifice of God into our hearts and minds" and to do more to spread peace and harmony.