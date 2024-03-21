^

Headlines

LGU legal officers told they cannot represent in local gov't officials cases

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 7:56pm
LGU legal officers told they cannot represent in local gov't officials cases
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Legal officers from local government units (LGUs) are not allowed to represent local government officials in their cases before the Office of the Ombudsman, the Supreme Court (SC) said. 

In a 12-page decision promulgated on March 27, 2023, the high court reprimanded lawyer Richard Enojo, after a disbarment case was filed against him.

However, he was not disbarred nor suspended from the practice of law by the SC but was issued a stern warning that a repetition of the same offense would be dealt with more severely.

“However, the Court sees the need for leniency in this case in light of respondent's honest belief that his acts were part of his duties and responsibilities as provincial legal officer. Instead, the Court finds that respondent must be reprimanded for his act of representing the Provincial Governor, which gave rise to a conflict of interest. The Court, however, stresses that the leniency of this penalty extends only to the present case and not to subsequent cases of legal officers representing their LGU's public officials when they are charged in their private capacities,” the decision read. 

Enojo was a provincial legal officer of Negros Oriental appointed in 2011.  

When the criminal cases against late Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo reached the Sandiganbayan in 2013, Enojo served as the former governor's legal counsel.

However, his representation was challenged by the prosecutors of the Ombudsman, leading the Sandiganbayan to instruct him to cease representing the late governor.

Subsequently, Enojo still represented Degamo in his administrative cases that progressed in the Court of Appeals (CA) and eventually the SC.

It was during the proceedings in the SC that a petition for Enojo's disbarment was filed.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) subsequently directed Enojo to submit a response to the complaint. In his argument, Enojo contended that only "Sanggunian Officers" from the LGU are prohibited from serving as legal counsels in cases involving public officers, and that appointed legal officers are not covered by this prohibition.

After conducting an investigation, the IBP recommended the dismissal of the complaint against Enojo, citing lack of merit. 

The IBP ruled that there is no law that prohibits the respondent (Enojo) from handling the case of his governor.

The SC, however, overturned the IBP's decision and said that Enojo engaged in an “unauthorized practice of law.”

“After conducting an investigation, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) recommended the dismissal of the complaint against the lawyer, citing lack of merit. The IBP held that currently, "there is no law that positively prohibits respondent from handling the case of his Governor,” the court’s decision read.

According to the SC, Degamo’s cases and alleged offenses are “no longer deemed as official acts of the LGU he serves”, and thus “fall beyond the ambit of the lawyer’s functions as a provincial legal officer.”

“Verily, Degamo's alleged acts constituting those administrative offenses and crimes are no longer deemed as official acts of the local government unit which he serves; and as such, falls beyond the ambit of respondent's functions as provincial legal officer,” the ruling read. 

The SC highlighted that if a legal officer working for a local government faces a conflict of interest by representing the LGU's top executive or any of its public officials in cases filed before the Ombudsman, it would be considered unauthorized practice of law.

vuukle comment

IBP

INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES

SC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House OKs bill revoking franchise of SMNI on final reading

House OKs bill revoking franchise of SMNI on final reading

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
The House Bill which seek to revoke the franchise of Sonshine Media Network International has received 284 yes notes from...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US to hold naval drills outside territorial seas

Philippines, US to hold naval drills outside territorial seas

By Michael Punongbayan | 22 hours ago
For the first time in 39 years, combined naval drills in the annual Balikatan military exercises between the Philippines and...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

By Delon Porcalla | 22 hours ago
As scheduled, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last night Resolution of Both Houses No. 7...
Headlines
fbtw
China tells US: Don&rsquo;t take sides on South China Sea row

China tells US: Don’t take sides on South China Sea row

By Pia Lee-Brago | 22 hours ago
The United States should not instigate trouble in the South China Sea or take sides on the issue, the Chinese embassy said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 22 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has neither been discussing with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, nor with President...
Headlines
fbtw
36 Chinese served in PCG auxiliary, House told

36 Chinese served in PCG auxiliary, House told

By Sheila Crisostomo | 22 hours ago
Thirty-six Chinese nationals were recruited to become auxiliary members of the Philippine Coast Guard, but they have since...
Headlines
fbtw
High meat prices blamed for protein deficiency among Pinoys

High meat prices blamed for protein deficiency among Pinoys

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 22 hours ago
Higher prices of meat have caused protein deficiency and contributed to malnutrition among Filipinos, which affected their...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, First Lady catch flu

Marcos, First Lady catch flu

By Helen Flores | 22 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos developed flu-like symptoms and have been advised by their physician to get some...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with