Palawan lawmaker Edgardo 'Egay' Salvame passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edgardo "Egay" Salvame (Palawan, 1st District) passed away early Wednesday, his family announced in a statement posted on Salvame's official Facebook page.

The statement described Salvame's death this morning as "unexpected" but did not include the lawmaker's cause of death.

"Manong Egay lived a life of purpose and adventures. In the short time he was our congressman, he sought to do everything he can to bring light, help, change and love to each Palawenyo under his responsibility. He made sure to start work on programs that he promise for the country," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.