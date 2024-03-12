^

Headlines

PNP warns public of rise in cyber identity theft cases

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 5:06pm
PNP warns public of rise in cyber identity theft cases
This photo shows a person in a hoodie in front of a computer.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has urged the public to refrain from clicking on dubious links and providing personal information online as "hijack profile" scams appear to be on the rise.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said that it has recorded 178 cases of "hijack profile" or identity theft cases from November 2023 to February 2024, half of which (89) took place in February alone.

The PNP explained in a statement that "hijack profile" scams take place when unsuspecting users' social media accounts are breached and then misused for financial or personal gain.

Once infiltrated, the hacker typically uses the account to contact the person's family and friends to pressure them into giving financial assistance using the false identity.

Hackers typically gain unauthorized access to a social media account through phishing, hacking or social engineering techniques.

In 2023, the PNP recorded nearly 3,000 cyber identity theft incidents, an increase of 14% from the previous year.

Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 penalizes cyber identity theft with imprisonment of six to 12 years or a fine of at least P200,000 up to a maximum amount commensurate to the damage incurred or both.

In a statement, ACG chief Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said that social media users must use strong, unique passwords for online accounts, and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

The public should also be wary of clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

Hernia said that online users must also regularly monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.

“If you suspect that your profile has been hijacked, immediately report it to the platform or service provider, take steps to secure your account, and notify relevant authorities to avoid potential legal liabilities that may arise from unauthorized access or misuse of your online identity,” he said.

Hernia said that netizens must also refrain from sharing unnecessary personal information online and look for "https://" in the URL when entering sensitive information on websites.

vuukle comment

CYBERCRIME

PNP

SCAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jade Castro, 3 others freed after court finds arrest 'invalid'

Jade Castro, 3 others freed after court finds arrest 'invalid'

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Film director Jade Castro and his three friends who were previously arrested after being accused of burning a modern jeepney...
Headlines
fbtw
US firms investing over $1 billion in Philippines

US firms investing over $1 billion in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Firms that are part of a high-level US trade and investment mission to the Philippines are planning to invest over $1 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a joint statement, the coalition composed of Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has admitted it was he who volunteered to manage the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
By saying one thing at official meetings and doing another in Philippine territorial waters, China has exposed its true self...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package

PhilHealth ordered to cover ultrasound, mammogram in Konsulta package

6 hours ago
In a release Tuesday, the department said that Health chief Teodoro Herbosa has directed the state health insurer to add these...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly come to the defense of her father’s spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, downplaying...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos left yesterday for Germany and the Czech Republic on what he said marks a “pivotal moment” in...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections and its automated election systems provider Miru Systems signed the contract yesterday for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with