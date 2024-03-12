^

Headlines

German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 10:53am
German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos
This undated file photo from 2016 shows a banner calling for justice for Gerry Ortega
The STAR, File

MANILA, Philippines — Press freedom and the murders of journalists in the Philippines should be a central focus of discussions between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, international organizations said Monday. 

Marcos is currently in Berlin to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with Germany in maritime trade and vocational education.

In a joint statement, the coalition composed of Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that Marcos and Scholz should discuss the case of murdered broadcaster and environmentalist Gerry Ortega. 

“We urge Chancellor Scholz to ensure that the media’s role as a pillar of democracy that holds power to account is protected, and that justice is delivered specifically in the case of Gerry Ortega, when he holds talks with President Marcos Jr,” the groups said.

The press freedom organizations stressed that Germany has a special responsibility to prioritize discussions on impunity in the killings of Filipino journalists as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition, a group of 50 countries committed to promoting press freedom. 

Ortega publicly opposed mining projects in Palawan and reported on alleged corruption in the province before he was gunned down in a thrift store in 2011.

Former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, the mastermind in Ortega’s killing, remains at large despite an outstanding warrant of arrest. In 2012, he fled to Vietnam to evade arrest after the justice department indicted him for Ortega’s murder. 

“This is a troubling signal that the free press is a fair game,” the coalition said. 

The press freedom organizations noted that Ortega’s murder is “emblematic of the entrenched impunity in media killings in the Philippines.”

Since 1986, 199 journalists have been killed in the country, according to the National Union of Journalists (NUJP). Fatal attacks frequently target those outside Metro Manila.

The Philippines ranked eighth on CPJ’s 2023 Global Impunity Index and 132nd on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index last year. 

Last month, FPU, RSF and CPJ, together with the NUJP in the Philippines, met with authorities in Manila to provide insights on the hideout of Reyes and called for his immediate arrest.

The Supreme Court, in a December 2023 notice, ordered the trial of Reyes transferred from Palawan to Quezon City. Reyes cited limited personnel and resources to secure his attendance during the trial. 

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

GERRY ORTEGA

OLAF SCHOLZ

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has admitted it was he who volunteered to manage the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections and its automated election systems provider Miru Systems signed the contract yesterday for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Batanes seaport to be funded by US

Batanes seaport to be funded by US

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
A plan is underway to construct a United States-funded civilian port in Batanes, chosen for its strategic significance and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;NOW plea to nullify NTC circular still pending before CA&rsquo;

‘NOW plea to nullify NTC circular still pending before CA’

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The petition of NOW Telecom Co. Inc. to have the National Telecommunications Commission bidding guidelines for the entry of...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: P20/K rice impossible

Duterte: P20/K rice impossible

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
There is no way for rice prices to dip to P20 per kilo as promised by President Marcos, according to former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MIAA catches rats at NAIA-3

MIAA catches rats at NAIA-3

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority yesterday confirmed that several rats were captured by pest control service personnel...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr: NSCR to make rail transport &lsquo;more efficient&rsquo;

DOTr: NSCR to make rail transport ‘more efficient’

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The government has to make the existing train systems “more efficient” with the North-South Commuter Railway project...
Headlines
fbtw
2 foreigners face deportation over money laundering, cybercrime

2 foreigners face deportation over money laundering, cybercrime

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Two foreign nationals, wanted in their countries, have been arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) due to charges of money...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to boost maritime cooperation, OFW protection in visits to Germany, Czech Republic

Marcos to boost maritime cooperation, OFW protection in visits to Germany, Czech Republic

17 hours ago
Marcos departed Manila on Monday to visit Berlin and Prague upon the invitations of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Czech...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on smuggling of luxury cars

Senate probe sought on smuggling of luxury cars

18 hours ago
Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate ways and means committee, said that the Senate investigation aims to determine "revenue...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with