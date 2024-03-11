^

Marcos to boost maritime cooperation, OFW protection in visits to Germany, Czech Republic

Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 6:47pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pose for a photo before departing to Manila after participating in the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Enhancing maritime cooperation and protecting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will be the focus of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s back-to-back visits to Germany and Czech Republic this week. 

Marcos departed Manila on Monday to visit Berlin and Prague upon the invitations of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Czech Republic President Petr Pavel. 

His visits to the two Central European nations mark his fifth and sixth foreign trips this year.

In his departure speech, Marcos said that his latest trips are “pivotal” in the government’s efforts to deepen relations and enhance cooperation with Germany and the Czech Republic. 

According to the president, a joint declaration of intent on strengthening maritime cooperation as well as a cooperation program between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Germany’s Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) will be signed. 

In Prague, Marcos will meet with the four constitutional heads of government of the Czech Republic. 

The Philippines and the Czech Republic will sign a joint communiqué on the establishment of labor consultation mechanisms, which aims to elevate the cooperation between the two countries “for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers and provide a higher level of protection of their rights and welfare.”

Marcos also said the Philippines aims to work closely with Berlin in renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, and minerals processing. 

He added that the government seeks to leverage Prague’s expertise in agriculture and manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry. 

Just this year, Marcos visited Brunei and Vietnam and flew to Australia twice. —Gaea Katreena Cabico

