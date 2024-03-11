Senate probe sought on smuggling of luxury cars

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Monday filed a resolution to probe the recent smuggling of two Bugatti Chiron sports cars to grasp the extent to which smuggled luxury cars impact the country's revenue.

Senate Resolution 954, filed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, aims to curb the smuggling of high-end sports cars by introducing legislative measures to curb similar illegal activities.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate ways and means committee, said that the Senate investigation aims to determine "revenue leaks" from the smuggling of luxury cars.

"There is a need to determine the lapses and loopholes in government processes that lead to the continuous persistence of outright smuggling of luxury items in the country, including cars, that deprives the government of much-needed revenues and poses a serious and great threat to the national economy," said Gatchalian.

The Senate resolution follows reports received by customs authorities last year that led to a probe into the unauthorized entry of the two Bugatti Chiron vehicles.

The Bureau of Customs last month issued a warrant of seizure against the luxury cars and said that the vehicles were also being "openly advertised in online markets and various social media sites."

The vehicles, registered under the names of Menguin Zhu and Thru Trang Nguyen, should have incurred P165 million each in excise taxes upon importation, Gatchalian said, citing figures from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

One of two Bugatti Chiron cars was surrendered to authorities on February 9, while the second was surrendered February 21.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo said in a privilege speech in February that the two cars were registered with the LTO using fake documents.

Following Tulfo's speech, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri ordered the Senate blue ribbon committee to investigate the alleged smuggling of the two vehicles. — Cristina Chi