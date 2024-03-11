AMLC to be invited in next Senate hearing on Quiboloy's alleged abuses

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros intends to get to the bottom of the alleged money laundering schemes involving Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and his assets by inviting the Anti-Money Laundering Council to the next Senate hearing on Quiboloy’s alleged sexual crimes.

Hontiveros said in a press conference on Monday that the Senate women and gender equality committee has invited the AMLC to attend the next hearing as the panel seeks to determine the extent to which Quiboloy siphoned funding from KOJC followers through money laundering.

During the last Senate hearing on the allegations against Quiboloy, one overseas Filipino worker from Singapore, Reynita Fernandez, testified that she and other KOJC followers were pressured into remitting 90% of their salaries to the church.

“Based on the recent Senate testimony, Quiboloy may be involved in money laundering because of the reported use of real people's accounts to get money to Quiboloy in Davao,” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

Hontiveros chairs the Senate women and gender equality committee currently investigating the sexual abuse allegations against Quiboloy and KOJC leaders. On March 5, the Senate panel cited Quiboloy in contempt after he again refused to show up to the committee hearing. Hontiveros has also requested an arrest warrant for Quiboloy to compel him to face the allegations against him and his church in the Senate.

Last week, former president Rodrigo Duterte was named as the new administrator of the properties of the KOJC, according to an announcement by SMNI, the media network of Quiboloy's church.

While four senator expressed their opposition to the contempt order against Quiboloy in writing, Hontiveros said that she is still hoping that her colleagues will follow the “principles of responsibility, accountability and moral responsibility.”

The four senators who want to overturn the contempt ruling on Quiboloy are Sen. Robin Padilla, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Sen. Imee Marcos and Sen. Bong Go.

Hontiveros reiterated during the press conference that the summons on Quiboloy is "nothing special" as several other religious leaders and public officials have been asked to physically appear in Senate hearings about issues concerning them.

Hontiveros said that senators must remain “consistent” with how they investigate religious figures accused of wrongdoing, citing as an example the joint committee investigation last year against Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) President Jey Rence Quilario, who, like Quiboloy, was accused of committing sexual abuse of minors.

“That’s when the Senate showed that even if someone calls themselves a religious leader, they are still subjected to the laws of the country. We could not have allowed them to get away with their abuses on children and other members of (SBSI),” Hontiveros said.

“It’s good that we are consistent with these kinds of investigations,” the senator added.

Hontiveros said that she also welcomes the recent unsealing of an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and seven other KOJC members by California judge Terry Hatter Jr., adding that Quiboloy should also now be included in the Interpol red notice list to hinder his ability to escape to other countries.



In November 2021, Quiboloy was indicted by a federal grand jury in California on charges including sex trafficking, child sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

He is also one of the most wanted individuals by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.