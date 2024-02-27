^

Headlines

DOJ to pursue murder charges vs cops in Jemboy slay

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 5:11pm
DOJ to pursue murder charges vs cops in Jemboy slay
Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, spokesman of the Department of Justice, speaks with Jemboy Baltazar's father, Jessie Baltazar, during a press conference at the DOJ on Feb. 27, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has vowed to "exhaust all legal remedies" to secure a murder conviction for the police officers involved in the shooting of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, DOJ Spokesman Mico Clavano said that the Justice department will appeal Baltazar's case before the Court of Appeals (CA), with the help from the Office of the Solicitor General.

"Ito ang desisyon ngayon sa tingin ho namin, hindi sapat. Dahil may makakalayang mga pulis subalit may mga nawala sa Baltazar family," Clavano said in a press briefing.

(This is the decision today in our view, which we think is not enough. Because there are police officers who could be released, but someone is missing in the Baltazar family.)

"Marami po tayong mga nakitang mga areas at arguments doon sa desisyon na pwede na nating i-argue on appeal. Isa na po diyan 'yung conspiracy, 'yung isa 'yung intent to kill, 'yung reasonableness of the action taken by the police and the reaction that the police had noong medyo patakas si Jemboy," he added. 

(We have seen many areas and arguments in the decision that we can now argue during the appeal. One of those is conspiracy, another is intent to kill, the reasonableness of the action taken by the police, and the reaction of the police when Jemboy was trying to escape.)

In August 2023, the DOJ indicted six cops on the charge of murder for the killing of Baltazar. 

However, the Navotas Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 286 handed down a lesser penalty of homicide to one police officer, imposed four months on four other cops, and acquitted one.

RELATED: Cop convicted of homicide in Jemboy case; others receive lighter penalties

In the 44-page decision of the court, PSSg. Gerry Maliban was penalized with a lower penalty of homicide as an "incomplete justifying circumstance" due to his "performance of duty" during the incident and his voluntary surrender to authorities. 

The four cops, who were expected to be imprisoned for four months, were released as they had already served the sentence imposed by the court upon them. 

When questioned about the choice to appeal to the Court of Appeals (CA) rather than filing a motion for reconsideration in the same court, Clavano clarified that the decision aims to guarantee the inclusion of all police officers involved, including the one who was acquitted, when the case is reopened.

"There are still some legal remedies that we can explore, although tama na dahil na-acquit na 'yung isa, it will fall under the doctrine of double jeopardy. However, there are certain legal remedies that we can pursue which may open the case, even to the one who is acquitted," Clavano said. 

(There are still some legal remedies that we can explore, although it's correct that since one has been acquitted, it will fall under the doctrine of double jeopardy. However, there are certain legal remedies that we can pursue that may reopen the case, even for the one who is acquitted.)

"This is a fight against a culture that has been hounding our society for a very long time, the culture of impunity," he added.

Baltazar was shot by the police officers in the head on Aug. 2, 2023, after being mistakenly identified as Reynaldo Bolivar, a murder suspect they were pursuing.

Baltazar was shot by the cops while he and his friend were boarding a boat. His friend survived, but Baltazar died and remained submerged in the river until his remains were recovered hours later.

vuukle comment

COURT OF APPEALS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP says deleted EDSA anniversary statement was posted mistakenly

OVP says deleted EDSA anniversary statement was posted mistakenly

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The OVP on Monday confirmed to reporters that it had taken down a message by Duterte on the 38th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte supports Cha-cha if&hellip;

Rodrigo Duterte supports Cha-cha if…

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
After staunchly opposing the proposed Charter change initiative and even berating President Marcos over the issue, former...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Expanded Centenarian, Tatak Pinoy laws

Marcos signs Expanded Centenarian, Tatak Pinoy laws

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Responding to clamor to extend benefits to Filipino octogenarians and nonagenarians, President Marcos signed yesterday a law...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP mum on deleted social media posts on EDSA

OVP mum on deleted social media posts on EDSA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Office of the Vice Presiden remained mum on the supposed deletion of Vice President Sara Duterte’s social media...
Headlines
fbtw
Mariel apologizes: It&rsquo;s vitamin C drip, not glutathione

Mariel apologizes: It’s vitamin C drip, not glutathione

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s actress-wife Mariel Rodriguez has apologized for turning the senator’s office into a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos wants Cha-cha plebiscite in 2025 &ndash; Migz

Marcos wants Cha-cha plebiscite in 2025 – Migz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
President Marcos prefers to have a plebiscite on constitutional amendments synchronized with the 2025 midterm elections in...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops to go after water pilferers

Cops to go after water pilferers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
As the El Niño phenomenon continues to affect the country, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on cyanide fishing in Panatag Shoal

Senate probe sought on cyanide fishing in Panatag Shoal

18 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino is seeking a Senate investigation into the alleged cyanide fishing carried out in parts of the ocean...
Headlines
fbtw
US has not yet requested Quiboloy extradition &ndash; DOJ

US has not yet requested Quiboloy extradition – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government has yet to receive a request from the United States to extradite pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is...
Headlines
fbtw
Tatak Pinoy more than branding, Marcos says

Tatak Pinoy more than branding, Marcos says

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Producers of best quality Filipino goods are entitled to greater incentives and financing perks based on a law signed yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with