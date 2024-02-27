^

Headlines

Cop convicted of homicide in Jemboy case; others receive lighter penalties

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 12:45pm
Cop convicted of homicide in Jemboy case; others receive lighter penalties
Photo taken during the wake of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City on Aug. 2, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A Navotas court found one police officer guilty of homicide in the case involving the death of 17-year-old Jehrode "Jemboy" Baltazar which happened on Aug. 2, 2023.

PSSg. Gerry Maliban, among the six officers initially charged with murder in the shooting incident involving Baltazar, has been convicted of homicide by the Navotas Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 286.

"Police staff seargeant Maliban cannot be said to have employed means, methods or forms in the execution of the crime," said Anne Diaz, Clerk of Court at Navotas RTC, as she read a portion of the court's conviction during an interview with reporters.

"This is because the urge to shoot the victim materialized only when the victim attempted to escape," she added. 

Maliban has been sentenced to serve four to six years in prison.

Other police officers, namely PEMS. Roberto Balais Jr., PSSg. Nikko Esquilon, PCpl. Edmard Jade Blanco and Patrolman Benedict Mangada only received a four-month imprisonment each for the illegal discharge of firearms.

Only one cop named PSSG. Antonio Bugayong has been acquitted.

In August 2023, the Department of Justice charged all police officers with the crime of murder in connection with the killing of Baltazar.

The six individuals were part of the eight police officers involved in the operation on August 2 in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South Kaunlaran, resulting in Baltazar's death.

The police mistakenly identified Baltazar as Reynaldo Bolivar, a murder suspect they were pursuing.

The cops shot Baltazar while he and his friend were boarding a boat. His friend survived, but Baltazar died and remained submerged in the river until his remains were recovered hours later. 

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun reported in August last year that Baltazar's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and drowning from his submerged body was noted as a contributory factor.

A total of 22 Navotas police officers have been sacked over the killing of Baltazar.

vuukle comment

HOMICIDE

MURDER

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP mum on deleted social media posts on EDSA

OVP mum on deleted social media posts on EDSA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Office of the Vice Presiden remained mum on the supposed deletion of Vice President Sara Duterte’s social media...
Headlines
fbtw
Mariel apologizes: It&rsquo;s vitamin C drip, not glutathione

Mariel apologizes: It’s vitamin C drip, not glutathione

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s actress-wife Mariel Rodriguez has apologized for turning the senator’s office into a...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants Cha-cha plebiscite in 2025 &ndash; Migz

Marcos wants Cha-cha plebiscite in 2025 – Migz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
President Marcos prefers to have a plebiscite on constitutional amendments synchronized with the 2025 midterm elections in...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops to go after water pilferers

Cops to go after water pilferers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
As the El Niño phenomenon continues to affect the country, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on cyanide fishing in Panatag Shoal

Senate probe sought on cyanide fishing in Panatag Shoal

13 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino is seeking a Senate investigation into the alleged cyanide fishing carried out in parts of the ocean...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US has not yet requested Quiboloy extradition &ndash; DOJ

US has not yet requested Quiboloy extradition – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Philippine government has yet to receive a request from the United States to extradite pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is...
Headlines
fbtw
Tatak Pinoy more than branding, Marcos says

Tatak Pinoy more than branding, Marcos says

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Producers of best quality Filipino goods are entitled to greater incentives and financing perks based on a law signed yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints lawyer as LWUA chief

Marcos appoints lawyer as LWUA chief

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Jose Moises Salonga as the new Local Water Utilities Administration chief, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group: High retail prices of rice to persist

Farmers’ group: High retail prices of rice to persist

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
High retail prices of rice will persist as imported varieties dominate the local market, farmers’ group Samahang Industriya...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with