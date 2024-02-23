Ex-VP Robredo open to running in 2025 elections — spokesperson

In this Oct. 7, 2022 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo announced that she is running for president in the 2022 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo remains open to running for a position in the 2025 elections alongside other candidates in the opposition slate, according to her spokesperson.

“She's definitely thinking about it, and definitely 'yung mga pahayag ng mga kaalyado tulad ni Sen. De Lima magiging konsiderasyon niya doon sa kanyang magiging desisyon for 2025 (definitely the statements of allies like Sen. De Lima will be considered in her decision for 2025)," lawyer Barry Gutierrez said in an interview with News5.

This comes after Liberal Party spokesperson and former senator Leila de Lima revealed in a forum by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) on Thursday that they are still in talks with Robredo’s camp about her plans for the 2025 elections.

During the FOCAP forum, De Lima said the Liberal Party will field three senatorial candidates as part of their opposition slate next year.

This includes former Sen. Francis Pangilinan, former Sen. Bam Aquino and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

Pangilinan is slated to be an official candidate of the LP, while Diokno and Aquino are not official LP members.

Robredo and Pangilinan ran for president and vice president, respectively, in the 2022 national elections. Both of them lost to current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, who won by a landslide.

Of the opposition candidates who ran for senator in 2022, only Sen. Risa Hontiveros was able to clinch a seat, making her essentially the highest-elected opposition official in government.

De Lima also shared during the forum that the Liberal Party has yet to decide on who they will field for the presidential elections in 2028.

"We have not seen an alternative. We don't know the situation in 2025 and also in 2028. Who is that alternative? Maybe it's another strongman," said De Lima.

"But it should be a different kind of strongman. More really into a transformational type of governance,” she added.