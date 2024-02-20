^

Headlines

Marcos: Case over cyanide fishing possible if ‘there’s enough ground’

Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 4:58pm
Marcos: Case over cyanide fishing possible if â��thereâ��s enough groundâ��
This photo shows an aerial view of Philippine fishing boats within the vicinity of over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on February 16, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The government will pursue legal action against Chinese fishermen if evidence supports claims of cyanide fishing in Bajo de Masinloc, also known as the Scarborough Shoal, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Tuesday. 

The National Security Council (NSC) is currently looking into the claim of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that Chinese fishermen used cyanide to “intentionally destroy” the fishing ground to prevent Filipino boats from entering the area.

“If we feel that there is enough ground to do so, we will,” Marcos said when asked if he intends to file a case against Chinese fishers. 

“I do know that there [have been] cases of cyanide fishing before even here in the Philippines, but I think the reason that it has been more alarming is that it has become more prevalent,” he added. 

Cyanide fishing, a destructive method, involves spraying or releasing the toxic chemical on coral reefs, stunning fish for easier capture. Cyanide also damages and kills corals.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Nng denied the accusations, calling the alleged use of cyanide by Chinese fishers a “sheer fabrication.” 

The Chinese Embassy in Manila also accused the Philippines of “continuous disinformation [that] has led up to nothing but exacerbation of the maritime tensions and destabilization of bilateral relations.”

China claims Bajo de Masinloc, which it refers to as Huangyan Dao.

According to the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), Filipino fishers have long reported the use of cyanide by Chinese fishers. 

However, the coalition of small-scale fishers alleged that past and present administrations have taken no action to halt the destruction of the country’s fisheries. 

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said Monday that the council has ordered BFAR to gather further witness accounts and concrete evidence to support their claims.

The amended Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 prohibits any foreign entity from fishing or operating any fishing vessel in Philippine waters.

Under the law, the entry of any foreign fishing vessel in Philippine waters constitutes a prima facie presumption of illegal fishing activity. 

vuukle comment

BAJO DE MASINLOC

CHINA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate, House issue subpoenas vs Quiboloy

Senate, House issue subpoenas vs Quiboloy

17 hours ago
The Senate has issued a subpoena against Kingdom of Jesus Christ head Apollo Quiboloy to compel him to attend an investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

1 day ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas criticized the government’s alleged inaction toward the destructive...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

Imee: House budget insertions drawn from pensions

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
About P10 billion of the P60 billion in last-minute insertions in the 2024 national budget by some members of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF gets another US-donated C-130 cargo plane

PAF gets another US-donated C-130 cargo plane

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has received its second C-130 cargo plane acquired from the United States through the Excess Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hikes seen continuing in H1

Oil price hikes seen continuing in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Consumers should brace themselves for further spikes in fuel costs throughout the first half of the year, as global oil prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate OKs P100 wage hike bill on final reading

Senate OKs P100 wage hike bill on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The P100 minimum wage hike for private sector workers has been approved on third and final reading by the Senate, with 20...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA may declare dry season early

PAGASA may declare dry season early

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration may declare the dry season early, amid the...
Headlines
fbtw
Smuggled onions booming online

Smuggled onions booming online

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Smuggled and imported onions being sold online have contributed to the slump in the farmgate price of local bulbs, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH allots P55 million for cervical, breast cancer screening

DOH allots P55 million for cervical, breast cancer screening

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health has allocated P55 million to meet its target of screening three million women for cervical and breast...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Canada to strengthen agriculture, tourism partnerships

Philippines, Canada to strengthen agriculture, tourism partnerships

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Philippines and Canada will boost agriculture and tourism partnerships as they celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with