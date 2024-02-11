^

Headlines

Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

The Philippine Star
February 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Go Negosyo continues mentoring program
Mentoring for prosperity: Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion joins Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo, former senator Bam Aquino, and PCCI–Manila president Mark Lisaca give the signature thumbs-up as they kick off a day of entrepreneurship mentoring during the 3M on Wheels event at the Robinsons Manila. Top business leaders and veteran entrepreneurship mentors volunteered to mentor hundreds of active and aspiring entrepreneurs, who came to avail of the free services.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Active and aspiring entrepreneurs greeted the Chinese New Year with hopes of prosperity as they trooped to the free MSME mentoring 3M on Wheels last Feb. 10.

The event was organized by Go Negosyo and was held at the Robinsons Manila mall.

Volunteering to mentor the MSMEs were some of the country’s top business executives and founders of successful businesses, as well as veteran entrepreneurship consultants.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion and Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo welcomed the participants and the contingent of mentors as the program got underway for the one-on-one mentoring of the entrepreneurs.

Former senator Bam Aquino, author of the Go Negosyo Act; Mark Lisaca, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Manila and Usec. Ma. Cristina Roque of the Department of Trade and Industry’s MSME Development Group, gave messages of support for the event, which aims to grow the MSME sector in order to fuel the country’s development.

Meanwhile, Nadine Ablaza, founder and CEO of Metal Straw PH, gave a short talk about how MSMEs can leverage social media promotions to their advantage.

3M on Wheels is a program of the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (Go Negosyo). In addition to free one-on-one coaching for active and aspiring entrepreneurs, financing and market solutions are also made available to them at the event.

3M On Wheels promotes the three M’s for successful entrepreneurship – Mentorship, Money and Market. All three form the foundation of Go Negosyo’s mission to promote entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

The event was inspired by the growing number of Filipinos turning to entrepreneurship and fills the learning gap in the entrepreneurial journey of active and aspiring entrepreneurs.

