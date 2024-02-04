Ex-ABS-CBN vice chairman Jake Almeda Lopez passes away

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:52 p.m.) — War veteran and former ABS-CBN general manager and vice chairman Augusto “Jake” Almeda Lopez has passed away. He was 95.

His passing was reported by ABS-CBN and Radyo 630.

Lopez was dubbed “the soul of ABS-CBN.”

“Jake is the soul of ABS-CBN— no question about it,” late Geny “Kapitan” Lopez Jr. previously said.

Lopez, also a lawyer, served as the broadcast network’s vice chairman since 1989.

Before that, Lopez had been a member of the Lopez Group since 1961 until he retired in 2008, according to Radyo 630.

He served as the general manager of ABS-CBN in 1966 and became a board of director in 1988. The network said he also serves as the director of the First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPHC), First Philippine Industrial Corporation (FPIC), and ADTEL Inc.

Lopez was likewise the Board Chairman of his family's company, ACRIS Corporation.

It can be recalled that Lopez was among those who fought for ABS-CBN's franchise. He testified at the House hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise in 2020.

Details about Lopez's wake and funeral have yet to be announced.

A Holy mass and memorial service is slated at the Annunciation of our Lord Chapel or ABS-CBN Chapel on Monday noon.