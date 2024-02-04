^

Headlines

Ex-ABS-CBN vice chairman Jake Almeda Lopez passes away

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
February 4, 2024 | 12:24pm
Ex-ABS-CBN vice chairman Jake Almeda Lopez passes away
Former vice chairman of ABS-CBN Augusto "Jake" Almeda Lopez.
ABS-CBN Corporate

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:52 p.m.) — War veteran and former ABS-CBN general manager and vice chairman Augusto “Jake” Almeda Lopez has passed away. He was 95.

His passing was reported by ABS-CBN and Radyo 630.

Lopez was dubbed “the soul of ABS-CBN.”

“Jake is the soul of ABS-CBN— no question about it,” late Geny “Kapitan” Lopez Jr. previously said.

Lopez, also a lawyer, served as the broadcast network’s vice chairman since 1989.

Before that, Lopez had been a member of the Lopez Group since 1961 until he retired in 2008, according to Radyo 630.

He served as the general manager of ABS-CBN in 1966 and became a board of director in 1988. The network said he also serves as the director of the First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPHC), First Philippine Industrial Corporation (FPIC), and ADTEL Inc.

Lopez was likewise the Board Chairman of his family's company, ACRIS Corporation.

It can be recalled that Lopez was among those who fought for ABS-CBN's franchise. He testified at the House hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise in 2020.

Details about Lopez's wake and funeral have yet to be announced.

A Holy mass and memorial service is slated at the Annunciation of our Lord Chapel or ABS-CBN Chapel on Monday noon.

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

JAKE ALMEDA LOPEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

3 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
Wanted: 300 air traffic controllers

Wanted: 300 air traffic controllers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is in need of nearly 300 air traffic controllers to handle the growing volume of flights to and from its...
Headlines
fbtw
Ever Bilena tax liability pegged at P1.6 billion

Ever Bilena tax liability pegged at P1.6 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The alleged tax deficiency of popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena has ballooned to P1.6 billion, according to the Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace on corruption index: Philippines in right direction

Palace on corruption index: Philippines in right direction

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The slight improvement of the Philippines in the latest Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International shows that...
Headlines
fbtw

DOLE issues revised IRR on Service Charge Law

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has issued the revised implementing rules and regulations of the Service Charge law, which now excludes managerial employees from benefiting from the collected service cha...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Opera in Tondo? Italian envoy hopes to make it happen

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The embassy of Italy in the Philippines bared its plan to stage an all-Filipino opera before an unlikely audience: the young residents of Tondo in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw
DENR collaborates with NASA on atmospheric study

DENR collaborates with NASA on atmospheric study

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Philippines would collaborate with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in a study to address air...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec waives voter certification fee

Comelec waives voter certification fee

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will no longer charge P75 for Voter’s Certification starting Feb. 12, which has been declared...
Headlines
fbtw

MIFF in Hollywood gets full support

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The Metro Manila Council, the official organization of Metro Manila mayors, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have given their full support to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with