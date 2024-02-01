CBCP warns of deception in people's initiative on Charter change

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, CBCP President, delivers his homily during the “Solidarity Mass for Vote” at the Baclaran Church.

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has raised concerns about the alleged lack of informed consent and potential deception in gathering signatures for the people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In a statement Wednesday, the CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David questioned the legitimacy of the people’s initiative, suggesting it was primarily driven by “a few public servants and not truly the initiative of ordinary citizens.”

“Many could sign for various reasons, but it is clear that their signing is not the result of a careful study and discussion,” said David, who also serves as the bishop of Kalookan.

“If that is the case, it involves deception and disregard for our true and free participation in the democratic process of our country. Is that good?” he added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has indefinitely stopped all its duties related to the people’s initiative, noting the need to review and enhance provisions in its rules to avoid confusion and misinterpretation of law.

The poll body had received signature forms from municipalities and cities across the country for the people’s initiative, a mechanism that empowers people to propose amendments to the Constitution.

Despite the suspension of proceedings related to the people’s initiative, the CBCP urged the public to not be complacent “as there may be other attempts for this charter change.”

“Our prayer is that we will not sign or agree to any petition without careful discernment, discussion, and prayer. Let us not allow such deceptive systems to continue, encouraging those who continuously exploit our nation,” David said.

The petition being circulated for people's initiative seeks to allow members of Congress to jointly vote on the proposed amendments in a constitutional assembly, giving the House of Representatives an advantage as they outnumber the 24-member Senate.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who leads the upper chamber’s committee on electoral reforms, conducted a hearing this week on the alleged vote-buying practices of the individuals behind the people’s initiative campaign.

While House Speaker Martin Romualdez has denied involvement in the initiative, Marcos claimed that he orchestrated the campaign and offered a P20 million reward for each legislative district that secures enough signatures. — with report from Cristina Chi