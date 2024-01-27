^

Headlines

9 terrorists killed in Lanao de Sur Dawlah-Army encounter

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 2:52pm
9 terrorists killed in Lanao de Sur Dawlah-Army encounter
Adiong is still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in this city.
Philstar.com

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Nine Dawlah Islamiya terrorists were killed while six others were wounded in a series of clashes with soldiers that started on Thursday afternoon and went on until early Friday in Barangay Tapurog in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Local officials and members of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council were quoted in radio reports here on Saturday as saying that the gunfight that resulted in the death of nine local terrorists involved members of the Dawlah Islamiya, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and personnel of units under the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region here said initial reports from their units in Lanao del Sur indicated that the hostilities in a secluded area in Barangay Tapurog erupted when Dawlah Islamiya terrorists opened fire at soldiers dispatched to check their presence in the area, forcibly collecting money and rice from hapless villagers.

Army Brig. Gen. Yegor Rey Baroquillo Jr., commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, had told reporters that the group that figured in the encounter with pursuing soldiers were earlier reported as coddling at least three suspects in the bombing on December 3 of Catholic worshipers attending mass inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium at the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City.

Four Catholics were killed while more than 50 others were hurt in the attack that residents, local executives and Islamic religious leaders in Marawi City and in Lanao del Sur condemned in strongest terms.

Baroquillo corroborated assertions by local officials and members of the Islamic religious communities in Lanao del Sur that nine Dawlah Islamiya terrorists perished in the encounter in Barangay Tapurog.

Two Maranao preachers, Samsudin Bedari and Hussin Ambor, and Baroquillo separately told reporters that the slain terrorists, initially identified only as Riman, Mohaimen, Mauwiyah, Muhajir, Imam Gutiz, Abdullah, Mikdad, Hamza and Omar, were carried away by companions as they fled when they sensed that Army reinforcements were closing in.

Traditional Maranao leaders said six other Dawlah Islamiya members, Ramla, Muktar, Ekram, Arip, Mansur and Kalim, were wounded in the gunfight.

vuukle comment

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA

ISLAMIC STATE

TERRORISM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
&lsquo;Polvoron&rsquo; campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

‘Polvoron’ campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
From late December 2023 to January 2024, anonymous accounts flooded several social media platforms with hundreds of posts...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest

CNN Philippines signing off — reports

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Television network CNN Philippines, a local franchise of US-based news channel Cable News Network, is reportedly signing off soon.
Headlines
fbtw

Imee: Romualdez ‘definitely’ behind P20 million for people’s initiative support

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
It was Speaker Martin Romualdez who was behind the distribution of cash amounting to as much as P20 million per district to bankroll the ongoing signature campaign as part of the people’s initiative for Charter...
Headlines
fbtw
MTRCB extends to 28 days suspension of Duterte SMNI shows

MTRCB extends to 28 days suspension of Duterte SMNI shows

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board dismissed the appeal filed by Sonshine Media Network International...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Vietnamese leaders to tackle food security, maritime issues

Marcos, Vietnamese leaders to tackle food security, maritime issues

By Helen Flores | 6 hours ago
The Philippines and Vietnam will sign next week a deal to boost cooperation between their coast guards in light of lingering...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-rated poverty dips, but hunger increases &ndash; poll

Self-rated poverty dips, but hunger increases – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 7 hours ago
Although self-rated poverty slightly went down in the fourth quarter of 2023, a recent survey conducted by OCTA Research showed...
Headlines
fbtw
NGCP holds ceremonial switch-on for P51 billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection

NGCP holds ceremonial switch-on for P51 billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
The completion of the 450-megawatt Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
P250 billion needed to provide water for 40 million Pinoys

P250 billion needed to provide water for 40 million Pinoys

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
The government needs at least P250 billion to provide potable water and sanitation to at least 40 million Filipinos with no...
Headlines
fbtw
Constitutional crisis slowly happening &ndash; Migz

Constitutional crisis slowly happening – Migz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
A constitutional crisis is creeping in Congress as the House of Representatives continues to push for a people’s initiative...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with