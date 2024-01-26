^

Headlines

SC justices, UN rapporteur discuss anti-terrorism law

Dapne Galvez - The Philippine Star
January 26, 2024 | 12:00am
SC justices, UN rapporteur discuss anti-terrorism law
Irene Khan, United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, undergoes immigration procedures at NAIA last January 22, 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE ON MEDIA SECURITY PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) was among the topics discussed during the meeting of Supreme Court (SC) justices, led by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, with United Nations Special Rapporteur for freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan.

According to the SC, it provided Khan with a copy of the high court’s rules on the ATA and related laws.

Gesmundo explained to Khan that the rules were promulgated by the SC “to ensure that our judges will handle properly and effectively and protecting the rights of people vis-à-vis prosecution against antiterrorism.”

They also discussed with Khan the SC’s decision that declared unconstitutional certain provisions of the ATA, with Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen explaining that the law said the SC “can only rule upon on its face with respect to certain provisions that clearly violate freedom of expression.

“Therefore, we went on to strike down certain conditions which were vague in terms of the definition of the ATA. But I think you may have noticed that we did not rule on certain aspects of the ATA simply because we wanted to make sure that the balance between expression, opinion as well as security can come out in an actual case,” Leonen said.

For her part, Khan pointed out “human rights cannot exist without the rule of law.”

Leonen expressed the court’s appreciation that Khan understood that there is a balance between expression and security.

The SC said they also discussed its strategic plan for judicial innovations and reforms, with Gesmundo assuring Khan that the Philippine judiciary is “highly cognizant” of the universal principles of freedom of speech and expression and it always seeks to strike a balance between such freedoms and the right of the state to protect itself.

The court said they also discussed the Shari’ah justice system, the increase of female judges and gender balance, and human rights.

According to the SC, Khan described her dialogue with SC justices as “an inspirational meeting.”

Khan is in the country until Feb. 2 to examine the state of rights of freedom of opinion and expression in the Philippines, after which she is expected to come up with a final report for submission to the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council in June.

vuukle comment

ATA

SA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara won&rsquo;t resign as Vice President , DepEd chief

Sara won’t resign as Vice President , DepEd chief

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will not resign from her posts, dispelling confusion over her supposed...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate taking people&rsquo;s initiative issue to SC

Senate taking people’s initiative issue to SC

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The people’s initiative to amend the Constitution might be challenged by the Senate before the Supreme Court, Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Just around half of DepEd&rsquo;s target number of classrooms built in 2023&nbsp;

Just around half of DepEd’s target number of classrooms built in 2023 

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Duterte did not mention how much progress DepEd has made in reducing average class sizes nationwide — a talking point...
Headlines
fbtw
Partial victory in fight vs PUVMP 'won through collective action,' says PISTON

Partial victory in fight vs PUVMP 'won through collective action,' says PISTON

By James Relativo | 13 hours ago
Groups welcomed the government's three-month extension for public utility vehicle consolidation, but said that it's...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino soldier killed in Gaza blast

Filipino soldier killed in Gaza blast

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
An Israel Defense Forces soldier of Filipino descent was among 21 IDF members killed in a massive explosion in Gaza on Monday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC upholds Philippines-Japan economic pact

SC upholds Philippines-Japan economic pact

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement, a bilateral trade...
Headlines
fbtw
Group wants schools installed with solar panels

Group wants schools installed with solar panels

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government should “take drastic measures” to address difficulties faced by students and teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez commended Starbucks Philippines for offering on Wednesday a 40 percent discount to eligible customers...
Headlines
fbtw
Honor memory of SAF 44 &ndash; Marcos

Honor memory of SAF 44 – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has urged Filipinos to honor the memory of the 44 Special Action Force commandos, who sacrificed their lives...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with