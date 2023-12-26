^

Philippines logs over 161k arrivals during Christmas weekend — BI

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 6:55pm
Philippines logs over 161k arrivals during Christmas weekend — BI
This file photo shows queues at immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration logged more than 161,000 arrivals in the country during the Christmas weekend.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that a total of 161,664 passengers arrived in the country from December 23 to 25, according to a report from the Philippine News Agency.

“International travel is not just on a rebound. Figures show that the number of travelers is almost surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. It’s a cause for celebration for the tourism and international travel sectors,” Tansingco was quoted in the news report. 

Nearly 81% of the Christmas weekend passengers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The BI chief also said that a total of 130,497 passengers left the country during that period.

PNA reported that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau logged an average of 55,000 daily arrivals every December.

